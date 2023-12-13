Junior accountant
2023-12-13
As part of its development in Scandinavia Newrest is recruiting a Junior accountant based in Stockholm.
You want to be a part of a large international Group 95% owned by its managers and you are keen to work on one of the Group's major inflight project? Join us!
You must be fluent in Swedish or English.
The Junior Accountant will be participating in accounting processes as described below but not limited to that. That person will provide backup and support to the other accounting team members. The work involves data entry, the maintenance of various account records, and routine problem-solving.
MISSIONS:
ACCOUNTING ASSIGNMENTS:
• SUPPLIER ACCOUNTING MANAGEMENT
• Process supplier invoices (obtain validation from the applicant/coding/entry)
• Review of supplier accounts
• Perform reconciliations with suppliers
• Manage disputes
• Direct relationship with suppliers and all internal departments
• FIXED ASSETS MANAGEMENT
• Accounting for acquisitions and depreciation
• Monthly update of asset management software (start-ups, depreciation period) and reconciliation with accounting
• GENERAL ACCOUNTING
• Entering bank transactions, especially customer receipts
• Matching of transfers received, obtaining the details of transfers received by contacting the customers
• CASH MANAGEMENT
• Entering cash for the establishments within its scope (cash turnover to be reconciled with cash receipts (bank card remittances, cash and other means of payment)
• Carry out bank reconciliations and ensure regular reconciliation of unreconciled transactions
• MANAGEMENT OF CUSTOMER ACCOUNTING INTRAGROUP
• Process monthly provisions and various monthly closing operations
• Knowing how to code self-liquidated / intra-community VAT (customers / suppliers in Europe and outside Europe)
• Be in contact with the subsidiaries and send intra-group statements
PROFILE:
You have a higher education degree (Bac +3/5) in Accounting and a first experience in that field.
Knowledge of CEGID XRP Ultimate would be a plus.
Rigor, organization and autonomy are necessary to successfully complete your missions. You are dynamic and know how to manage priorities.
You are used to work in an international environment, looking for a challenging position in a growing up company.
Selection will be made continuously and the position can be filled before the last application day.
LOCATION: Based in our Stockholm office (Solna)
ABOUT NEWREST:
Specialist in out-of-home catering in 57 countries, and the only player to intervene in all sectors of catering and related services, Newrest is one of the world leaders in multi-sector catering.
Our 29,500 committed and talented employees do what is necessary to offer consumers balanced, diversified and tasty meals while scrupulously respecting hygiene and food safety standards.
NOTE: The following are the QHSE accountabilities of all Newrest employees:
Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job.
Follow the QHSE Policy and meet the requirements of the organizations' Management system in compliance with Food Safety & Quality, Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental Management System.
Ensure that all HACCP, Good Manufacturing Practices, Good Hygiene Practices, Health and Safety Procedures and Policies are followed in the department and run smoothly and consistently.
Ensure to submit all necessary quality related reports and answer or give an input to all quality related enquires on timely basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Newrest Inflight Sweden AB
171 73 SOLNA
