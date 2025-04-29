Join Spiideo as an Engineering Manager (Frontend)
2025-04-29
At Spiideo, we're revolutionizing sports video analysis and live streaming. Our automated, cloud-based solutions empower thousands of professional teams, coaches, and media organizations worldwide to capture, analyze, and share sports content like never before.
As a fast-growing tech company, our culture thrives on openness, innovation, and a relentless focus on customer success. These values have propelled us to become a global leader in sports technology. We're now seeking a senior Engineering Manager to lead and inspire our frontend engineering team as we continue to shape the future of sports.
The Opportunity
We're looking for a senior Engineering Manager with a rare combination of execution strength, coach-style leadership, and a proven ability to drive technical change and modernization. You will be responsible for Spiideo's frontend team, guiding the architecture and development of our customer-facing interfaces across web and mobile.
In this hands-on leadership role, you'll partner closely with product, design, and backend teams to ensure we deliver performant, scalable, and delightful user experiences. You'll also help us explore and apply emerging technologies like Generative AI to keep Spiideo at the forefront of sports tech innovation.
Your Responsibilities
Team Leadership & Development - Lead, mentor, and grow a team of frontend engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performing culture.
Project Ownership - Drive the planning and execution of frontend initiatives-from concept to deployment.
Strategic Alignment - Collaborate with design, product, and backend teams to align frontend efforts with business goals and customer needs.
Technical Oversight - Guide architectural decisions, enforce coding standards, and ensure technical excellence in the frontend domain.
Innovation & Modernization - Evaluate and introduce new technologies, with a focus on performance, maintainability, and user value.
Stakeholder Collaboration - Communicate clearly and regularly with internal stakeholders to manage expectations and priorities.
What We're Looking For
Leadership Experience - 7+ years in software engineering roles, including 5+ years in engineering leadership, preferably within frontend or full-stack environments.
Frontend Knowledge - Understanding of modern frontend frameworks, performance optimization, and scalable UI architecture.
Execution & People Leadership - Strong project delivery track record combined with a coaching leadership style that supports team growth.
Modernization Mindset - Experience leading platform or architectural modernization efforts, with a forward-looking, pragmatic approach.
GenAI Understanding - Hands-on experience or strong curiosity about applying Generative AI in product and development workflows.
Strong Communication - Ability to build trust across functions and articulate technical trade-offs to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Sports Tech Passion - A genuine interest in sports and a desire to help shape the future of sports video and data.
What We Offer
Strategic Role - A key leadership position within a growing engineering organization.
Product Impact - Work on products used by professional teams, leagues, and broadcasters worldwide.
Modern Tech Stack - Work with React, TypeScript, modern APIs, and scalable cloud infrastructure.
Global Reach - Collaborate with teams across Europe and North America.
Competitive Benefits - Including pension & insurance package, wellness contributions, parental leave, and 2 hours per week for physical activity.
Location
This role is based on-site at Spiideo HQ in Malmö, Sweden. You will report to Engineering & Operations Leadership.
Application
We believe that when the best people work together in an open environment, magic happens. That's why we welcome applicants from all backgrounds to contribute their unique perspectives, skills, and experiences, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce across Spiideo.
Screening and interviews will be ongoing.
Apply now and become an integral part of our success story!
