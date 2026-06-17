Join Malmös Food Revolution!
Mamak Shop AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Malmö Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Malmö
2026-06-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mamak Shop AB i Malmö
Here's the full, detailed job ad for the Chef position at Mamak Shop @ Cantin 2026—ready for posting:
🔥 Join Malmö's Food Revolution! 🔥
Full-Time Chef Position
Mamak Shop @ Cantin Food Court, Varvsstaden
Season: April–September 2026
🌟 We're Making History in Malmö!
Picture this: You're leading the kitchen of something completely new. Not just another chef job. Not just another food stall. You're bringing authentic Malaysian and Singaporean hawker culture to Sweden for the first time. You're running a brand-new container kitchen at Cantin Food Court—Malmö's most exciting new food destination in Varvsstaden. You're creating dishes most Swedes have never tasted, and being the culinary force behind an experience that doesn't exist anywhere else in the city.
This is your chance to be a pioneer.
👨🍳 Be the Chef Who Brings Hawker Magic to Malmö
What You'll Actually Be Doing (The Exciting Stuff!)
🔥 Lead the kitchen: Run daily operations, manage prep, coordinate service, ensure quality and consistency.
🥘 Master new techniques through intensive training: Work side-by-side with Suresh, learning to fly roti prata dough, perfect sambal belacan, and slow-simmer rendang.
🌶️ Work with exotic ingredients: Belacan, pandan leaves, galangal, kaffir lime, lemongrass—expand your ingredient repertoire dramatically.
👨🍳 Train and lead your team: Guide kitchen assistants, teach techniques, maintain standards, and build a strong kitchen culture.
📋 Manage kitchen operations: Inventory, ordering, prep schedules, food safety, and quality control.
🧽 Oversee kitchen cleanliness: Ensure dishwashing, cleaning, and sanitation standards are maintained.
🏁 Thrive under pressure: High-volume service, food court energy, diverse customers—you keep the kitchen running smoothly.
🍚 Create authentic dishes: Learn family recipes and traditional methods through hands-on mentorship, then execute them with precision.
🌏 Be a cultural ambassador: Share Malaysian/Singaporean food culture through your cooking—every dish tells a story.
The Practical Details
Employment Type: Full-time, seasonal contract
Duration: April 1 – September 30, 2026 (6 months of culinary leadership)
Working Hours: 6 days/week, 8 hours/day (48 hours/week)
Location: Cantin Food Court, Varvsstaden, Malmö
Salary: Competitive salary + invaluable culinary education
Start Date: April 1, 2026 (intensive training starts earlier!)
What We're Looking For (Professional Experience + Open Mind!)
✅ 2+ years professional kitchen experience (restaurant, café, catering, or food service)
✅ Willingness to learn a completely new cuisine
✅ Leadership and team training experience
✅ Reliable, punctual, and organized
✅ Strong communication and teamwork skills
✅ Food safety/hygiene knowledge
✅ Valid work permit for Sweden
Bonus Points
🌟 Experience with Asian/Indian cuisine
🌟 Language skills (Malay, Tamil, Mandarin)
🌟 Halal food knowledge
What We Offer
🍚 Free staff meals by Suresh (nasi lemak, rendang, roti prata)
☕ Drinks provided
🎓 Hands-on mentorship in Malaysian/Singaporean heritage cuisine
🌍 Unique culinary experience and resume credentials
📈 Growth opportunities—potential for more responsibility and year-round work
Why This Job Is Different
🏅 You're learning rare cuisine and hawker techniques
🏅 You'll work directly with an authentic Singaporean chef
🏅 Help build something NEW in Malmö
🏅 Incredible staff meals and a ground-floor opportunity
🚀 How to Apply
Email your CV, cover letter, references, and work permit status to themamakshop.se@gmail.com
Subject Line: "Ready to Lead Malmö's Hawker Revolution! (Chef)"
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Training starts March 2026.
Applications open NOW. Email us today: themamakshop.se@gmail.com
See you at Cantin! 🌶️🍚🥘
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17
E-post: themamakshop.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mamak Shop AB
(org.nr 559545-3795) Jobbnummer
9967371