Project Manager Payroll System Implementation
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-07-30
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, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in a large-scale international transformation focused on payroll, HR processes, and connected systems. This assignment centers on end-to-end payroll system implementations across multiple countries, with a strong emphasis on discovery, governance, compliance, and a smooth transition into operations.
You will work close to stakeholders across HR, IT, Finance, vendors, and the business, helping shape future-state solutions for Payroll, Employee Life Cycle, and Time & Attendance. This is a great fit if you enjoy combining strategic leadership with hands-on execution in a complex global environment where you can make a clear and lasting impact.
Job DescriptionYou will lead payroll implementation projects from initiation through go-live and stabilization.
You will drive country-specific discovery workshops to understand current processes and define future-state ways of working.
You will set scope, milestones, deliverables, timelines, and governance for the project.
You will create and maintain project plans, RAID logs, and status reporting for senior stakeholders.
You will coordinate closely with HR, IT, Finance, payroll vendors, and business stakeholders across countries and functions.
You will manage payroll system implementations, integrations, and data migration activities.
You will ensure alignment with local payroll legislation, tax regulations, and internal governance.
You will facilitate workshops, capture business requirements, and turn them into functional specifications.
You will oversee SIT, UAT, parallel payroll runs, defect management, and deployment activities.
You will follow up on resources, timelines, risks, and overall delivery to keep the program on track.
You will support change management, training, knowledge transfer, and handover to operational support.
You will provide clear updates to senior leadership and project sponsors.
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of Project Management experience within Payroll, HR Transformation, or HRIS implementations.
Proven experience leading payroll implementation projects in managed services environments.
Strong hands-on experience with Workday.
Demonstrated experience building and managing Workday-to-Payroll integrations.
Solid understanding of payroll operations, compliance, and governance.
Experience working with global, cross-functional teams.
Strong stakeholder management, communication, and leadership skills.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with Strada payroll implementations.
Experience supporting divestments, carve-outs, or business separation projects.
Experience working in complex, multinational organizations.
Relevant Project Management certification such as PMP, PRINCE2, Agile, or equivalent.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8146785-2122803". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10015735