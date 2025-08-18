Join Kährs as a PR & Communications Specialist!
2025-08-18
Are you ready to work with an iconic Swedish brand with over 160 years of legacy in design, quality, and sustainability? Do you want to play a key role in shaping the future of an industry leader transitioning into a lifestyle interior design brand?
Kährs, the global leader in premium flooring, is looking for a PR & Communications Specialist to join our Global Central Marketing Team. This exciting opportunity will place you at the heart of our brand's evolution, collaborating with experts across sustainability, marketing, category and sales teams worldwide. Reporting directly to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in Malmö, you'll have the chance to make a global impact, influencing how Kährs communicates its story to the world.
Your Role and Impact:
As our PR & Communications Specialist, you'll be pivotal in guiding our journey toward becoming a lifestyle brand, promoting our rich Swedish heritage and commitment to innovation. Your creativity and strategic mindset will shape Kährs' presence in the media and beyond. You will:
Develop & Implement Powerful PR Strategies: Lead and execute communication plans that enhance brand awareness, elevate our reputation, and showcase our premium products and services.
Master Media Relations: Cultivate strong relationships with journalists, bloggers, and media professionals globally. Drive media coverage by pitching compelling stories, managing media inquiries, and organizing high-profile interviews.
Create Engaging Content: From press releases to social media posts, blogs to speeches, you'll craft clear, persuasive, and creative content that resonates with our audience and reflects Kährs' values.
Engage Stakeholders: Build and nurture relationships with customers, employees, investors, and community members, becoming the go-to contact for communications.
Measure & Report Impact: Track the effectiveness of your PR efforts, using data to fine-tune strategies and demonstrate the value of your initiatives.
Leverage Digital Expertise: Stay ahead of trends in digital marketing, social media, and online communications to boost Kährs' presence across platforms.
About You:
You bring passion, experience, and expertise to the table, with a proven track record of success in PR and communications. Ideally, you have:
7-10+ years of experience in PR and Communications, with a history of driving successful PR campaigns and brand-building initiatives.
A degree in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism, Marketing, or a related field.
Excellent communication skills - you're a master at tailoring your message and making it compelling for various audiences, whether writing or speaking in both English and Swedish.
Strong relationship-building skills - both with the media and internal teams.
A knack for managing multiple projects, deadlines, and budgets while staying organized and efficient.
Expertise in digital marketing and social media to stay connected with today's audience in cooperation with Kährs Social Media Manager.
An advantage if you have experience of working with Investor Relations (IR)
An established network in the media, industry, or related fields (a plus, but not a must).
Why Kährs?
Global Impact: This is your chance to shape the future of a renowned global brand.
Creative Freedom: Lead exciting PR campaigns and be part of an inspiring transformation.
Collaborative Environment: Work with passionate colleagues across various teams to bring your ideas to life.
Sustainability at the Core: Be part of a company with a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, offering a meaningful purpose in your work.
Swedish Heritage & Innovation: Represent a brand that's a perfect blend of tradition and cutting-edge design.
Ready to shape the future of design with Kährs? Apply now and become a key part of a globally recognized brand making a lasting impact!
Location This position is placed at Kährs offices in Malmö
The position reports to Anna Roth, Chief Marketing Officer.
How to apply
To apply for the position or for any questions about the role we are happy to help! We are continuously evaluating candidates - so if you are the right profile for this great opportunity - send your application or any questions you might have to Anna Roth at anna.roth@kahrs.se
no later than 2025-08-31.
Kährs in Brief Kährs Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium flooring with the aim of providing customer experiences beyond expectations. Kährs innovations have shaped the industry throughout its history and the company is dedicated to offering flooring solutions for every room, environment and need. The company delivers sustainable and durable flooring solutions to its customers in more than 70 countries. Ersättning
