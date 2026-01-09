Join Crane Currency as a Shipping & Logistics Development Manager
Crane AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Botkyrka
2026-01-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Crane AB i Botkyrka
Join our diverse team at Crane Currency as a Shipping & Logistics Development Manager in TUMBA and be a part of our journey towards innovation and excellence.
Who we are:
Crane Currency is a premier industrial technology company and a pioneer in currency manufacturing and advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products. Yes, chances are you have our product in your wallet right now! Our sophisticated equipment and software leverage proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Around the world, our customers trust us to anticipate their needs with innovative, reliable, and high-quality currency & authentication solutions and services-just as they have for generations. Learn more at www.cranecurrency.com
How you will make an impact:
We are looking for a driven and collaborative leader to join us as a Shipping & Logistics Development Manager. In this role, you will lead cross-functional projects to deliver complex business and technical initiatives-from supplier selection through installation, commissioning, and handover. You'll drive continuous improvement using CBS principles, boost productivity, and support managers in building skilled, motivated teams. If you thrive in an international environment, have a passion for logistics and process optimization, and want to make a real impact, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
In this role you will:
Handle transportation booking and follow-up, customs handling, reporting to authorities, and creation of relevant shipping documents, including export and import licenses.
Plan and execute logistics operations with a focus on security and environmental considerations, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
Analyze, plan, and solve logistics-related problems from a strategic perspective, contributing to effective decision-making for the company in close relationship with other internal partners.
Actively work with internal and external partners to drive development within the logistics area, fostering strong relationships and ensuring efficient operations.
Draw up goals and evaluate performance to ensure alignment with responsibilities and objectives, making necessary adjustments to meet strategic targets.
Knowledge and expertise that matter most for this role:
Required:
Education: A bachelor's degree in logistics, shipping, or customs-or equivalent experience. Knowledge of areas such as restricted party screening and security is a plus.
Experience from administration of all types of transportation and import/export services as well as customs handling with foreign countries, trade compliance, and other import/export laws and regulations.
Extensive experience from setting up well-functioning transportation solutions aimed at delivery on time and quality.
Leadership qualities.
Documented knowledge of ERP systems and Microsoft Office.
Language: High proficiency in English and Swedish
Communication: Able to express ideas clearly and confidently, both in writing and verbally.
IT: Very strong working knowledge and/or experience in Microsoft Office
Preferred:
Experience working with continuous improvement.
Interest in all parts of logistics including both transportation and internal factory logistics.
Tumba-Benefits
How we will care for you:
We offer top-notch medical benefits including a wellness allowance and reimbursement for medicines and medical care, opportunities for personal development, community engagement activities, competitive compensation, vacation, parental leave, and retirement plans. Discover more about our benefits here https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/benefits/
What drives our team:
We are a passionate team of 1,200 creators and problem solvers, united by our purpose, we give people confidence every day in moments that matter. This comes to life through our Shared Values:
People Matter
Do the Right Thing
Trusted Partner
Innovate for Growth
Always Improving
Learn more about our values and culture: https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/life-at-crane-currency/
You can also check us out at: https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Crane-Currency-Reviews-E1187198.htm
Where we are:
Your role is in Tumba, Stockholm, located in the historic Tumba Bruk area, ten-minute walking distance from the train station, 30 km south of Stockholm, and about 20 minutes from Stockholm Central Station. Check out what makes Tumba a great place to live and work here: https://www.cranecurrency.com/media/12rbruyv/0133-ex55-crane-currency-tumba-sweden-site-location-package-october-2024-lr.pdf
• ----
Crane Currency is a drug free workplace.
Crane NXT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin or any other characteristic protected under applicable local law.
#CCY
#ONSITE
#LI-KP1
#cranecurrency, #opentowork, #jobsearch, #hireme, #jobhunt, #jobseeker, #hiring, #recruitment, #jobsearching, #remotework, #employment, #careers, #nowhiring #TUMBA Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: hr@cranecurrency.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Logistics Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Crane AB
(org.nr 556088-2267)
Tumbavägen 5 (visa karta
)
147 43 TUMBA Arbetsplats
Värdetryckeriet+pappersbruket Jobbnummer
9675666