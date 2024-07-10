JavaScript Engineer
2024-07-10
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a JavaScript Engineer, you'll be an essential member of our Sportsbook team, driving the creation of the ultimate gaming experience in a highly competitive industry.
Working closely with domain architects, developers, product managers, and designers, you'll contribute to projects aimed at enhancing our sports betting platform's functionality and user experience.
You'll be at the forefront of transforming raw data into engaging and immersive experiences, making sports betting accessible and exciting for our users worldwide.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
• Collaborating with domain architects and developers to develop and maintain a robust and scalable sports betting platform
• Building highly reusable UI components and improving existing design systems
• Implementing microservices and micro-frontends to optimize system architecture and performance
• Cross-collaborating with design, product, and operations teams to ensure the best sportsbook experience for users
• Adapting products for different markets and languages to cater to diverse user needs
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
• 3-4 years of development experience with excellent knowledge in JavaScript and Node.js
• Proficiency in coding with TypeScript
• Previous experience working with microservices and micro-frontends
• Experience with React
NICE TO HAVES
• Experience in igaming industry
• Interest in Sports
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
• Hybrid work policy
• 4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
• 30 annual vacation days
• Occupational Pension
• 5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
• Parental Leave Top-Up
• Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
• 1,500 SEK equipment allowance
• Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
• We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
*As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please**
