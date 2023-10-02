Java Developer
What is this about?
Synteda AB specializes in helping companies effectively embrace the era of artificial intelligence and computer vision. By delivering innovative solutions, we empower businesses to take full advantage of the vast possibilities presented by these cutting-edge technologies. We firmly believe in the potential of AI and computer vision to benefit society, and we're committed to leveraging our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey towards this exciting new era. Our close collaboration with top universities in Sweden enables us to work with clients across a broad range of industry fields.
We're actively engaged in developing several unique products and solutions, using a work process that we call "dream-innovate-create." This approach involves subjecting our ideas to rigorous scrutiny and feasibility testing, using agile methodologies to refine our solutions until we've achieved a full-scale product.
We're proud to have a core team of highly qualified experts who excel at providing assessment services to identify business challenges and develop customized algorithms to overcome them. We're guided by our commitment to ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and science.
We are seeking an experienced Senior Java Developer to join our diverse team, focused on creating innovative software solutions. Our team, comprised of researchers, developers, business developers, and UX designers, is dedicated to transforming the future of testing through machine learning and a mix of manual and automated methods. As we continue on our exciting growth journey, we invite ambitious individuals to join us, taking on significant responsibilities and growing with our passionate team. You will work in a dynamic startup environment, collaborating with colleagues experienced in groundbreaking research and practical application, providing a unique learning experience.
What are we looking for?
The ideal candidate should be ambitious, able to work in a dynamic startup environment, and possess excellent problem-solving and collaboration skills. They should be eager to take on significant responsibilities, grow alongside the team, and contribute to the ongoing success of the company.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain high-performance, scalable, and secure applications using Java technologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure that software solutions meet business needs.
Optimize existing code, identify bottlenecks, and implement performance improvements.
Provide technical leadership and mentor junior developers, sharing best practices and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.
Participate in code reviews, ensuring adherence to coding standards and principles.
Required skills
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software development using Java technologies.
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and SOLID principles.
Proficiency in Java, Spring Framework, Spring Boot, Hibernate, and RESTful web services.
Experience with front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, Angular, React, or Vue.js, is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality code.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively within a team environment.
Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Preferred Skills
Experience in Selenium for test automation
Experience with JUnit, Git, REST and JSON
Previously worked with Java interface in AWT / Swing Så ansöker du
