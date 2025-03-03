Java developer
Are you passionate about advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and innovative software development? Do you want to be part of an exciting growth journey with a company that is redefining the future of testing? Symatiq, a product of Synteda AB, is looking for a talented Java Developer to join our dynamic team and contribute to the development of HiveMind - a groundbreaking AI-driven tool for GUI-based testing.
About us
Synteda AB specializes in helping companies embrace the era of artificial intelligence and computer vision. We collaborate closely with Sweden's top universities to deliver cutting-edge solutions across various industries. Our commitment to ethical awareness, transparency, and innovation drives us to create solutions that empower businesses and benefit society.
Symatiq, born from years of research and development, is at the forefront of innovation. HiveMind, our second-generation product - is a tool for GUI-based testing using AI. This testing tool combines machine learning with manual and automated testing to revolutionize how software testing is approached.
Our team consists of senior researchers, developers, business strategists, and UX designers, all working together in a collaborative and agile environment.
What are we looking for?
As a Java Developer, you will play a key role in shaping the future of HiveMind. Working alongside a highly qualified and passionate team, you will:
Responsibilities
Develop and improve existing features and plugins.
Design, implement, and test new functionalities.
Collaborate closely with researchers, developers, and designers to bring pioneering research into practice.
Required skills
3+ years of experience in Java and Selenium.
Knowledge of JUnit, Git, REST, and JSON.
Previous experience with Java interfaces in AWT/Swing or JavaFX.
Familiarity with agile methodologies.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality code.
Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively within a team environment.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
