Java Backend Developer
2024-06-11
Do you want to make the world a safer place?
Would you like to be part of a global and technically skilled team that plays an essential part in Verisure's success?
Are you a curious person who loves to solve both simple and complex problems in the Backend, enabling endless possibilities for end-customer products and services? Are you a team player who appreciates a fun, supportive and inclusive environment? Then you should explore this opportunity!
About the job
In this job, you will build and contribute to the Backend of our smart home alarm products of the future. You will be a vital part of an empowered agile team that develops tools and systems that are used internally by many. Critical software components that make everything tick in our product portfolio.
You will be joining a collaborative team of 15 skilled and fun colleagues, led by Patrik Klinger, an ambitious and energetic leader who places a strong emphasis on teamwork and tackling challenges collectively. It's this collaborative spirit that makes our work enjoyable and fulfilling. As a team, we foster a positive and supportive work environment that cultivates a sense of unity that propels us forward.
About you
Most importantly, you are a team player who likes to contribute with your knowledge, as well as take part in the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate in teams, you can work independently, with the ability to investigate and evaluate technology. You are structured, humble, and a great communicator.
Also, great if you have:
* A couple of years of experience in backend development
* Experience from Devops /Automation environments
* Understanding of Agile methodologies such as Scrum and iterative ways of working
* Experience with as many of the following technologies and software development domains as possible: Java, Spring Boot, MySQL, GIT, Kubernetes, Docker, RabbitMQ, Python, JavaScript, Typescript and React.
If you don't meet all of the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
So, are you ready to bring your talents to Verisure and join us in making a difference? Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
At Verisure, we adore the sun, ice cream, and peace of mind! As the vacation season approaches, many of us will enjoy the Swedish weather , hang out with friends, and maybe have late nights out. (With Verisure's alarm system, we've got your back when you're out partying or at the beach, etc. )
We would love to receive your application as soon as possible, as always, but we will review it once we return from our summer break. Wishing everyone an awesome and sun-drenched summer!
