Java Backend Developer
2023-04-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do:
You will be responsible for developing Back-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo Cars. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
Who you are:
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with backend experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
We are looking for you who have at least 2 years of work experience developing applications with Java 11 onwards, and experience using databases (SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.). You have experience using Docker, Kubernetes, Microservice architecture, Spring/Spring Boot, REST API design principles, Kafka, Swagger/OpenAPI, CI/CD pipelines (Github Actions), and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc). Finally, we see that you are proficient in English.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
• Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
• At Volvo Car Group, all new parents receive additional compensation while on parental leave
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
• An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
Where are you going to work:
This position could be based either in Gothenburg, Lund, or Stockholm (remote work is allowed from these cities).
How to learn more and apply?
Does this sound like your next goal? Please submit your application by sending us your resume and cover letter no later than 2023-04-17. Please note that due to GDPR, we can't accept applications via email.
For questions about the position, please contact Lrinc Sonnevend at lorinc.sonnevend@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com Ersättning
