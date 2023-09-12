Java and Web Services Developer to Telia Finance
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Java and Web Services Developer to Telia Finance
Do you want to be part of a team with a scope ranging from database and SaaS solutions to web portals, taking the delivery of IT services in Telia Finance to the next level of excellence? Do you want to work in a small company with quick decisions and far-reaching mandate within The Big Enterprise?
We are now looking for a Java and Web Services Developer for Telia Finance IT!
In this position you will be central in product and tech development at Telia Finance. You will work closely with our skilled developers, scrum master, QA lead, architect, and product owner in a tightly knit team. Come join our self-sufficient Scrum team on the 14th floor of Telia's HQ in Solna, Stockholm!
Is this your next opportunity?
We are a relatively small credit marketing company within the big Telia Company Group. The IT department in Telia Finance is covering everything from Web Portals to BI and Data Lakes and has an important stake and impact on the future business of Telia Finance.
My name is Mattias Lejbrink, and I am serving as the Engineering Manager of B2B in Telia Finance. Last year we launched a new organizational setup, and we are well on our way towards continuous deployment, DevSecOps, and a transformation towards SaaS-based solutions!
The role
In this role, you will join our new Java team that is still in the early stages of forming. You will be working with two of our systems facing our B2B customers and together with your team you will do a complete rewrite of the systems, where you can make you mark on the new system. You will work with Java in the backend and React in the frontend, the work is focused on web services and APIs and the team works with GitHub actions, CI/CD pipelines, and hybrid cloud.
We work according to DevOps principles, meaning "You build it, you run it". We do not have a dedicated operations team so you and your team till develop, test and run everything together!
You will be coding with the team as well as driving the development forward towards our B2B target architecture. In this stage of our transition, you will also get to influence our technology choices and ways of working. As the Java team is still under formation, there is plenty of opportunity to find your role in the team with room to grow in your career. Join us in building in-house competence and challenging our ways of working!
Is this you?
• Experience of working in a modern java-based platform, with Spring Boot and RESTful APIs
• Experience of microservices architecture with automated tests
• DevSecOps Mindset with knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes
• Excellent communication in English
• Any experience in Frontend (React) and CI/CD with GitHub Actions is considered a plus
We believe you are
To really feel at home in this role we believe that you are communicative and like to take initiatives. A doer who wants to grow and learn and eventually take on more responsibilities together with your team members.
It's more than just a job
At Telia Finance, we will give you the tools and support you need to grow both professionally and personally. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves with equal access to opportunities. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
Interested?
If you find this interesting, don't hesitate to apply for this job. If you have any questions or just want to hear more, feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn or contact our recruiter Ebba at ebba.pers@teliacompany.com
or +46 76 496 44 06. We look forward to receiving your application!
Welcome to Telia Finance - Home to your next big opportunity! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Kontakt
Ebba Pers ebba.pers@ants.se Jobbnummer
8106591