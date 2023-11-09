IT-security review officer
We, at Enterprise IT Security (EITS), are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction, and have global responsibility.
With Enterprise IT Security you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
In the role as IT-security reviewer you will be reviewing IT-solutions and their adherence to our security framework focusing on COTS and SaaS solutions.
Main responsibilities
Conduct security reviews focusing on COTS, and SaaS platforms
Create security reports using the security review framework and present findings to stakeholders
Identify risks, and weaknesses, and provide recommendations
Collaborate with EITS teams and other stakeholders to continuously improve the reviews process
Perform awareness and training on processes, requirements, related to review processes
Stay updated on the latest security trends, tools, and techniques
Critical competencies
You are used to work with different stakeholders such as product owners, project managers and security SMEs.
Have a proactive, pragmatic and are recognized for your good judgment.
You have an ability to communicate complex and technical issues to diverse audiences, orally and in writing, in an easily understood, authoritative and actionable manner
Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in written English
Minimum education and experience
You have a minimum of 3 years of working with assurance or compliance within IT- or OT-security domains
Have experience from working in a large multinational corporation
Are we the perfect match?
We offer you a stimulating and challenging work in a truly global work environment which provides excellent opportunity for both professional and personal growth.
QUESTIONS? CONTACT US!
Andreas Crusell, Head of Cybersecurity managementandreas.crusell@volvo.com
Union contacts:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 73 9025071
