IT- Business Analyst
Hyundai Motor Sweden AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-08-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hyundai Motor Sweden AB i Solna
We want you to:
As an IT- Business Analyst, you will play a central role in connecting business needs with technical solutions. In this role, you will gather and analyze requirements, map and improve processes, and support project delivery to ensure that IT initiatives align with business objectives. You will work closely with stakeholders across the organization, translating complex needs into clear specifications, facilitating communication between business and technical teams, and driving process improvements that increase efficiency and scalability. Success in this role requires strong analytical skills, effective stakeholder management, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. The employment refers to a fixed-term contract of 1 year. This position reports to Head of IT.
Engage with stakeholders to gather, document, and prioritize business requirements.
Translate requirements into system specifications and ensure traceability throughout the project lifecycle.
Analyze and model existing business processes (As-Is), design future processes (To-Be), and recommend improvements.
Prepare Business Requirements Documents (BRD), Functional Specifications and Use Cases.
Support project delivery through scope, deliverables, timelines and milestones.
Provide data analysis to support decision making, reporting or system enhancements.
Function as an internal Help desk.
We offer:
Culture: A role in an international comapany with great collueges.
Wellness Allowance: An annual wellness contribution to promote health and well-being.
Additional Paid Leave: Five extra vacation days per year, in addition to the statutory holiday entitlement.
Annual Bonus: Eligibility for a yearly performance-based bonus.
Occupational Pension: A high-quality pension solution designed to ensure long-term financial stability.
Enhanced Insurance Coverage: Comprehensive insurance that exceeds standard offerings.
Office Refreshments: Enjoy fresh fruit, snacks, coffee, and tea available daily at the office. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05
E-post: kim.viden@hyundai.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hyundai Motor Sweden AB
(org.nr 559441-2529), https://www.hyundai.com/se/sv.html
Telegrafgatan 8 (visa karta
)
169 72 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Kontakt
People Generalist
Kim Vidén kim.viden@hyundai.se Jobbnummer
9472179