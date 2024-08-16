IT Systems Engineer- IAM & Security
2024-08-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EasyPark Innovation AB i Stockholm
At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play and everything in between. That's why our mission is to make life in cities that much easier - by taking care of the parking. With the use of technology, we break barriers, helping improve the urban experience. Our aim is to create a scenario where parking supply and driver demand are balanced not due to additional parking spots and fewer cars, but thanks to predictive technology that connects our users to available spots.
The Role
IT Systems Engineer in the Identity Access Management & Security team (Internal IT area)
You will contribute & make an impact through:
Drive implementation and development of global identity provider platform
Improve on joiner-mover-leaver flows and repetitive tasks by ways of automation
Secure corporate fleet using mobile device management and endpoint protection platforms
Strengthen security around corporate email and similar externally-facing communication
About you
Skilled and comfortable with communication and working as part of a team
A high aptitude for security topics
Strong driver for IAM process change and implementation initiatives
Comfortable delivering your work from start to finish with a minimum of guidance
Your background
We don't think one size fits all, but a successful candidate might have the following:
At least 5-10 years of experience in IT operations, with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a security or identity & access management focused capacity
Demonstrable experience in an Information Security or Identity and Access Management role
Highly comfortable with identity provider platform configuration and administration
Experience with federated authentication and system integrations
Good understanding of authentication and authorization topics
Knowledgeable in Identity Governance & Administration concepts - employee lifecycle management, access assurance, reporting
Experience with mobile device management in a mixed environment
Experience with endpoint protection platforms (EDR)
Experience in one or more of the following fields: endpoint security, device management,, cryptography
Knowledgeable in relevant information security principles such as least privilege & separation of duties
This role is based in Sweden. We offer flexible work environment.
Life at EasyPark
We are a values-driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone. To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone.
