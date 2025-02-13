IT Support Technician
Incluso AB Stockholm / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for an 'IT Support Technician' for a global company in Stockholm. Start is in March, 7 month's limited contract to begin with.
IT-Support is tasked with supporting users within the company with matters relating to PC, printer, telephony support, etc.
IT-Support also handles matters relating to account and access management, email, Teams and conference rooms.
As a support technician, you will work with the following:
1st and 2nd line cases
Cases come via email, phone, the service portal and on site.
Administration and deep knowledge in user support within Microsoft365 and its applications such as Teams, Planner, OneDrive, OneNote, Forms, Word, Excel, etc.
Internal and external contact areas as well as with the company's various IT systems.
You who apply for this position have worked with IT support/operations and administration of Exchange/Microsoft365 for a couple of years, have a very good technical knowledge and experience of solving incoming cases independently and efficiently. You are triggered by solving problems and always do your best to help the users. The assignment is based on a great deal of personal responsibility and a sense of order and that you independently solve the problems that arise.
You are supportive, communicative, social and enjoy having many contact surfaces. We believe that you have post-secondary education in IT or have equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way.
Language Skills: Fluency in English & Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
9164778