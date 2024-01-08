IT Support Specialist wanted
Adecco Sweden AB / Stockholm
2024-01-08
About the Position:
As an IT Support Specialist at Caybon, you 'll play a pivotal role in managing IT functions and ensuring our business systems meet the evolving needs of our organization and group companies. Serving as a project lead on key initiatives, you will be the linchpin between group stakeholders, management, and end-users, educating them on best practices and ensuring seamless access to tools for fulfilling their duties. Join us as we strive for excellence and innovation in a dynamic work environment.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immedate affect and will go for an initial 6 months, for the right candidate there are possibilities for a permanent position.
Key Responsibilities:
• Educate end-users on best practices
• Provide efficient problem-solving support via Helpdesk (Jira)
• Manage access and licenses for crucial business systems, including Salesforce, Upsales, Pipedrive, Adobe, and Microsoft
• Administer devices (PC/Mac/iOS/Android) and the Microsoft 365 environment
• Oversee meeting room functionality at Caybon HQ and Future Media Group HQ
• Handle printers, network management, and access, including maintenance and VPN
• Act as a touchpoint for vendors related to our office 's business needs in Stockholm
• Drive continuous improvements and maintenance across the organization
Qualifications:
• Educational background in IT or equivalent work experience
• 3+ years of experience in a similar role
• Proficiency in administering advanced WordPress solutions is a plus
• Fluent in both English and Swedish
Preferred Skills:
• Administering advanced WordPress solutions is huge a plus
• Problem-solving mindset and a commitment to engagement
• Hybrid work philosophy with a vital physical presence in the office
• Ability to source solutions that meet the organization 's and group companies ' needs
Contact Information:
For inquiries about the position please contanct responsible recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
Welcome to a Rewarding Career at Caybon - Apply Today!
