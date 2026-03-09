IT Support Specialist
At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description
We are looking for a committed and structured Team Leader to temporarily take on the responsibility for our IWS Support Team during a parental leave. The team works close to production and ensures stable operation and support of production-critical IT systems in the factory.
In this role, you are the main point of contact for the production units, coordinating daily support, leading the team, and ensuring that IT services operate reliably. You work proactively with production, engineering, and IT to improve processes and ways of working.
Key Responsibilities:
• Act as the primary contact person for stakeholders within the production value streams
• Lead, coordinate, and support the daily work of the support team
• Ensure stable operation of production-critical IT systems
• Translate production operators' needs into clear requirements for IT technicians
• Describe project needs and plan/organise required IT and operational capacity
• Support the production unit with cost balancing and financial follow-ups
• Follow up support statistics, KPIs, and data to drive improvements
• Act as contact person during incidents causing production stoppage
• Participate in and support local improvement initiatives and IT-related projects
• Work closely with production, engineering, and IT leadership to optimise processes
Requirements:
• Experience from IT support, IT operations, or similar technical environment
• Understanding of production processes, preferably from a manufacturing setting
• Strong coordination and communication skills
• Ability to translate business/user needs into technical requirements
• Background in IT, Business Analytics, or similar technical/business field
• Previous experience in leadership, team coordination, or stakeholder management
• Experience supporting production-critical environments
• Structured, analytical, and comfortable working with data and KPIs
• Confident user of IT tools and systems
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
We believe you are someone who:
• Enjoys combining leadership with hands-on technical and operational work
• Communicates clearly and builds strong relationships with both users and IT colleagues
• Takes initiative, prioritises effectively, and acts calmly during production incidents
• Works independently and drives improvements proactivel
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
