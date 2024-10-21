IT Support Manager
2024-10-21
About Bonmoja:
At Bonmoja, we specialize in providing innovative solutions that help our clients in the iGaming industry thrive. As a B2B suppler in the iGaming space, we ensure that we deliver products that are secure, scalable, and perform at a high level. We're based in the heart of Stockholm, where our dynamic office fuels collaboration and innovation among our talented teams. We're now looking for a IT Support Manager who will bewill be instrumental in building and leading a new IT team, ensuring security, and managing the procurement of all necessary devices across the company.
About the Role:
The IT Support Manager at Bonmoja will create and lead the internal IT team, starting with the Stockholm office and potentially expanding to other offices as needed. You will be responsible for developing IT infrastructure and solutions, being very hands-on while overseeing day-to-day operations. This role also includes leading the procurement of all devices required across the company. Experience with ISO 27001 is essential, as we take security very seriously.
Key Responsibilities:
Cloud Infrastructure & Operations:
Manage and optimize cloud services, including Google Workspace, AWS infrastructure, and Slack for internal communications.
Implement best practices for managing a fully cloud-based IT environment with minimal physical servers.
Lead initiatives for endpoint management, mobile device management (MDM), patch management, and endpoint security.
Procurement:
Lead the procurement of all devices and hardware required across the company.
Ensure devices are compatible with the company's cloud-based infrastructure and security standards.
Security & Compliance:
Establish and enforce security protocols in strict accordance with ISO 27001 standards.
Ensure compliance with relevant data protection regulations across all regions (e.g., GDPR).
Manage endpoint security, ensuring that all devices and systems are secure.
Support & Maintenance:
Oversee IT support operations, providing hands-on resolution for internal IT issues.
Ensure systems and devices are up to date and secure through proactive patch management.
Analyze IT support trends and resolve recurring issues to improve overall efficiency.
Team Building & Leadership:
Build and lead the internal IT team, starting from scratch in the Stockholm office.
Recruit and manage IT support staff or consultants for remote offices in Africa if needed.
Ensure the team supports the business's technical needs across all locations, while remaining very hands-on.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Head of IT, IT Manager, or similar senior IT leadership role, particularly in cloud-based environments.
Experience working in accordance with ISO 27001 standards is a must.
Strong knowledge of cloud technologies such as Google Workspace, AWS, and Slack and cloudbased
Experience working with systems like JumpCloud, Okta, NinjaOne, or similar cloud-based IT management and identity management platforms is highly desirable.
Experience with Endpoint management, Patch management, Endpoint security, Mobile device management (MDM)
Ability to build and lead an IT team from the ground up, with a hands-on approach to IT management.
Strong leadership, communication, and project management skills.
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field (Master's preferred).
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
The opportunity to shape and lead an IT department in a growing, innovative company at the forefront of the iGaming industry.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment.
Opportunities for professional development and career growth. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Iron Heart Sweden AB
(org.nr 559476-5801), http://www.bonmoja.com Arbetsplats
Bonmoja Jobbnummer
8967010