IT Solution Manager
2024-06-14
Join Our Team as an IT Solutions Manager!
Are you ready to take on an exciting role in shaping the future of IT solutions at Coor? We're seeking a proactive and dynamic IT Solutions Manager to drive change, collaboration, and excellence within our organization.
At Tech@Coor, we're experiencing rapid growth and have ambitious plans for the future. As an integral part of our team, you'll work closely with highly skilled colleagues in a fast-paced environment, contributing to the transformation of our IT organization into a best-in-class entity.
As an IT Solutions Manager, you are expected to have knowledge of all IT and its usage within your assigned service area, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to develop and deliver IT services that solve business problems and drive growth. You'll play a key role in linking IT investments with business objectives, leading agile teams, and ensuring compliance with legal requirements and company policies. Examples of Service Areas within Coor are Property, Cleaning, Food & Beverage, Workplace, but could also be Group Functions as HR, Finance etc.
Your Responsibilities
• Oversee the design, development, implementation, and long-term roadmap of IT solutions, ensuring they meet business needs
• Develop strong relationships with key stakeholders, both within Coor to understand requirements and priorities, and with our suppliers and vendors.
• Prioritize and manage IT demands within the designated service area, ensuring alignment with business needs and strategic objectives.
• Stay updated on industry trends and technological developments, continuously improving the IT solution roadmap.
• Play an active role in the Service Development leadership team, representing IT interests and contributing to strategic initiatives.
• Ensure compliance with security standards and regulatory requirements.
• Evaluate emerging technologies and trends for potential integration into existing systems.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., engineering, business, information systems).
• Vast experience in system/product management or similar roles, preferably in an IT and business intersection.
• Experience from delivery or projects in complex system environments.
• Proven experience in stakeholder management and building collaborative relationships.
• Excellent communication skills, in English plus one of the Nordic languages, and the ability to work effectively in a diverse team environment.
Contact information and process
This is an ongoing recruitment so apply today! For inquiries about the position, contact our recruiting manager, Karin Lindén, at +46703283830 or karin.linden@coor.com
As part of the recruitment process, a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
As part of the recruitment process, a background check will be conducted on the final candidate. Interested in learning more? https://www.coor.se/karriar/rekryteringsprocessen/
About Coor
Coor is a leading provider of IFM and FM services in the Nordics. We offer all the facility management services required for a company or business to function well and efficiently. Our vision is to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. We strive tirelessly to build the teams and full-service solutions that enable our customers to do what they do best. More than 13,000 people with different backgrounds and experiences work with us. Coor is among the most equal companies in Sweden according to the SHE Index 2023 powered by EY. 2024, Coor was named Sweden's Career Company for the fourth year in a row. Ersättning
