IT Solution Architect within Product Development
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-08-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Are you an experienced IT Solution Architect looking for a dynamic environment?
We are now extending our team, Product Development IT within Product Legislation with a Solution Architect. At our department, we develop applications to make it possible for Scania to fulfill legislation demands and sell our products. The legislation we support is for example emissions, chemical substances, cyber security and export control.
Our responsibility is to navigate through a dynamic legal environment, understand complex concepts, see opportunities, and formulate clear directions. With large and new areas like electrification and autonomous vehicles around our corner. Do you want to be a part of our journey? Great - please continue reading!
About the role
We are a team of 20, including product owners, developers, and scrum masters. We are working in Value Creating Teams and your main responsibilities will be:
• Work with the development teams, examine the architectural impact, provide solution proposals, and act as a technical expert in the Product Legislation team.
• With an overall view, have a long-term vision of technical architecture, guide new practices, and introduce them to the team.
• Drive, design, describe and manage solutions in relation to the technical demands and business needs to guide the team in line with the strategy.
• Examine and optimise with a holistic perspective focused on creating value for the customers.
Your profile
• You have a background in software development and expertise in any of the architectural diagram tools.
• Knowledge of developing solutions using cloud services such as AWS.
• Excellent understanding of IT Development and problem-solving, preferably experience working with software architecture.
• Ability to dig deeper into technical issues as needed and to be able to simplify and connect with the team members and different stakeholders at various levels.
• Ability to think strategically, understand the overview and build a picture of how the value stream Legal contributes to the Scania business.
• Ability to lead and guide the project in making key technical decisions.
Who are you?
You are self-motivated and passionate about modern solution architecture. You are a team player that can inspire others and appreciate working in a diverse team, solving problems together! Furthermore, you have excellent communication and presentation skills and are proficient in written and spoken English.
In a perfect world, you are a Solution Architect with 2000 years of experience. Our focus is though, besides your skills, your remarkable personality. With us, you don't need to put on a mask. Come as you are and be yourself!
What's in it for you?
We are a diverse team, that comes from different backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere. We offer a team culture that is built on trust and respect. Although we are a competent and professional team, we do not take ourselves too seriously, we have a lot of fun together! We also have development opportunities and an amazing possibility to influence the future IT landscape at Scania.
Working from home is nowadays more a fact than a wish and Scania is one of the leading companies on the market that has implemented a hybrid approach. Furthermore, Scania has a competitive package of benefits, such as a private lease of a car, bonuses, flexible working hours, and much more
Additional information and application
For more information about the position, please contact: Torbjörn Oliveira Luna (Group Manager), torbjorn.oliveira.luna@scania.com
or Ellen Bjöck (Talent Acquisition Specialist), ellen.bjorck@scania.com
Kindly apply as soon as possible with CV and cover letter, but no later than the 21th of August, since selection and interviews might be held throughout the whole application period. Kindly notice that a background check will be done for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8028735