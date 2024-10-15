IT Service Manager
2024-10-15
Come join the Digital Factory team and help us accelerate the development of digital solutions for Scania 's production processes, factory layouts and flows. We provide an application portfolio of digital tools within assembly, machining, flow & logistics, robotics and factory layout.
We are now looking for a Service Manager for our Digital Factory!
What's in it for you?
Besides amazing colleagues, we offer you remarkable development opportunities while working in a team. Other benefits that might give you an extra tickle are a company car, bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. Scania has a flexible view and approach to the working place and focuses more on achievements. We also offer a direct bus from central Stockholm to Södertälje with Scania Job express.
Your role
The main responsibility for the Service Manager is to enable secure delivery of the services for the Digital Factory from start to end , this will include;
• Support, Maintenance, Enhancement and Operation of all bought applications such as planning, execution, follow up on the service deliveries
• Ensure that all components of the systems are supported in accordance with release plans (infrastructure and application) and plan in advance for necessary changes to these plans.
• Work in close collaboration with product owners and internal IT teams
• Handle agreements with vendors and customers
• Responsible for the overall budget and licenses
• Participate in diverse projects and work with agile methodologies
Your profile
To be successful in this role you have previous experience working as an IT service manager or in a similar role. If you have worked in CAD/CAM/PDM systems and configuring and optimizing the application or worked in automotive industry, it would be a great benefit. Knowledge in agile methodologies, preferably in a leading role. The right candidate is good in collaborating with vendors, customers, other stakeholders and setting up agreements. You have a university degree in IT or similar education, English knowledge skills both oral and written is a requirement.
Furthermore, you have leadership, risk analysis, decision making, conflicting resolution, problem solving, communication and negotiation skills. It is important that you understand the business need and communicate/coordinate with respective stakeholders to fulfil the demands. You should also be curious on learning new things, self-motived, well structured, enjoy taking on new challenges, working with focus on quality and targets and like to work in an expanding area within digitalisation.
Does this sound interesting to you?
Don't hesitate to apply by sending in your CV and cover letter. We are interviewing continuously. A background check might be conducted on the final candidate.
