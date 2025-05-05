IT Process Coordinator & Recruitment Assistant
2025-05-05
Position: IT Process Coordinator & Recruitment Assistant
We seek a results-driven IT Process Coordinator & Assistant with at least 5+ years of experience in IT projects and recruitment within SaaS/IT environments. This role demands a leader who will own end-to-end project execution, enforce agile best practices, and command global recruitment. You will be responsible for the technical pre-boarding and onboarding of new employees, ensuring adherence to ISO 27001:2022 standards and facilitating seamless integration into the team. Proficiency in AI tools like ChatGPT or similar is required to drive innovation and problem-solving.
Key Responsibilities
Total Accountability: You will have full ownership over the entire project lifecycle-from meticulous planning to flawless execution and delivery.
Strategic Roadmap Execution: Develop and enforce project roadmaps that align with our corporate objectives. All progress must be communicated transparently to executive leadership.
Agile Mastery: Serve as the certified Scrum Master. You will lead and enforce agile ceremonies (sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives) to ensure constant improvement and accountability.
Task Breakdown & Oversight: Use tools like Jira and Notion to convert complex initiatives into straightforward, actionable tasks.
Documentation & Process Enforcement: Maintain detailed, up-to-date project documentation and processes using tools like Confluence or Notion.
Recruitment & HR Operations
Global Talent Acquisition: You will assist the international recruitment process with a strict focus on quality. You will source, interview, and onboard IT professionals.
Role & Competency Definition: Collaborate with leadership to create detailed, non-negotiable job roles and competency frameworks that meet the highest standards in IT and SaaS.
Compliance & Onboarding: Ensure every recruitment process complies with local and international regulations.
Technical Pre-boarding & Onboarding: Oversee the technical pre-boarding process by creating essential accounts in Google Workspace, Jumpcloud, 1Password, etc. This responsibility includes ensuring all onboarding activities adhere to ISO 27001:2022 requirements, including coordinating introductory meetings to integrate new hires seamlessly into the team.
HR Administration: Manage all HR tasks - employment contracts, job postings, and onboarding documentation.
Operational Management
Operational Process Improvement: You are expected to drive process enhancements using data-driven insights and enforce high operational standards.
Corporate Events & Executive Support
Event & Travel Logistics: You will be fully responsible for organizing corporate events, team-building activities, and business trips.
Executive Support: Provide high-level support to the CTO by managing operational and administrative tasks.
Compliance Leadership: Act as the primary authority for ISO 27001:2022 compliance and internal audits, ensuring that all operations meet or exceed regulatory requirements.
Required Skills & Competencies
Experience: At least 5+ years of direct, high-impact experience in IT project management and recruitment.
Technical & Agile Mastery: Demonstrable, in-depth expertise in IT project management, Agile methodologies, Scrum, and tools like Jira, Notion, Bitbucket, Confluence, Trello, Git, and Figma.
Collaboration & Communication Tools: Proficiency in modern collaboration and communication tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom is essential to ensure seamless remote and in-office coordination.
AI Tools Proficiency: Proven experience working with ChatGPT or similar AI tools is a must to drive innovation and streamline operations.
Global Recruitment Expertise: Extensive experience designing and executing global recruitment with demonstrable success in securing top-tier IT talent.
HR & Compliance: Knowledge and hands-on experience with HR operations, including contract management, onboarding, and compliance with international hiring regulations.
Multilingual Proficiency: Upper-Intermediate or higher proficiency in English.
Support & Operational Leadership: Proven track record in providing executive-level support and managing critical projects in fast-paced, high-growth environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-02
E-post: info@heartpace.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Söderberg & Partners Heartpace AB
Arbetsplats
Söderberg & Partner Heartpace AB
Söderberg & Partner Heartpace AB Kontakt
CEO
Henrik Dannert henrik.dannert@heartpace.com Jobbnummer
9318235