IT/OT infrastructure system support specialist

Why Alfa Laval
Our team that works on automating and digitalizing stuff is expanding like crazy! We're looking for some talented folks to come join us. We're a group of laid-back people who don't care much for titles or fancy airs and we work in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment. We're responsible for serving more than 40 factories all over the globe and we're in the process of building a whole new infrastructure from scratch.
What will you do
As a System Support Specialist, your job is to keep our Factory Network running like a well-oiled machine. You'll be part of a super cool team that's all about high-tech solutions. You'll help out other tech teams at different sites with training and upgrades, and you'll be involved in developing the Factory Network solution template. Plus, you'll get to go to meetings and training events and all that jazz. Sound like a good time?
Hey, FYI, for this gig, you have to travel internationally for about 20-30 days a year. Also, sometimes you'll be on call outside of regular work hours. Just a heads up!
Who are you
To ace this job, you gotta be organized and motivated, and see things from a big-picture perspective. You're a team player who's adaptable, positive and communicates like a boss. Working together to find the best solutions is your jam!
What you know
You need a university education under your belt and at least 3 years of experience in System Support. Operational critical applications within Manufacturing industries are your comfort zone. You gotta know your stuff with Microsoft servers, Cisco networks, and VMware virtual environments. And if you have experience with PLC and SCADA apps and Linux servers, that's a major bonus!
English is mandatory, Swedish is preferred, and other languages are a plus.
Perks
30 days vacay
9 days ATK
Private healthcare
Education
Pension agreement
Flexibility
Are you in? Paula is waiting for a call or application. Reach out for any type of questions at paula.olinder@technogarden.se
or 0709-197556.
Alfa Laval is trekking through a digital transformation in many realms. The Factory Network initiative, a component of our Smart Manufacturing program, is the gold standard for equipping our factories with top-notch IT/OT infrastructure that's both secure and speedy. Ersättning
