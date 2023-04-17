IT/OT infrastructure specialist
2023-04-17
Why Alfa Laval
Our team that works on automating and digitalizing stuff is expanding like crazy! We're looking for some talented folks to come join us. We're a group of laid-back people who don't care much for titles or fancy airs and we work in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment. We're responsible for serving more than 40 factories all over the globe and we're in the process of building a whole new infrastructure from scratch.
What will you do
You'll be helping us keep our network in tip-top shape, managing who gets access to what, and working with a bunch of teams to make everything run smoother. You'll get to play around with servers and make sure everyone's using the right services. Oh, and you'll also be the go-to person for advising factories on how to connect new solutions and other digital stuff. Sounds like a lot of fun, right
People tend to travel abroad for about 20 to 30 days each year.
Who are you
You gotta be organized and motivated, with eyes on the prize. You're a team player who can roll with the punches and keep a smile on your face. You're a pro at collaborating and finding the perfect solution while maintaining a positive and can-do attitude.
What you know
So you've been to university and worked for over 3 years, mainly dealing with critical applications in the manufacturing industry. You should be really good with Microsoft Windows Server and Active Directory, and it would be great if you knew your way around Cisco networks and VMware virtual environments too. Knowing Linux servers is a bonus!
English is mandatory, Swedish is preferred, and other languages are a plus.
Perks
30 days vacay
9 days ATK
Private healthcare
Education
Pension agreement
Flexibility
Are you in? Paula is waiting for a call or application. Reach out for any type of questions at paula.olinder@technogarden.se
or 0709-197556.
Alfa Laval is trekking through a digital transformation in many realms. The Factory Network initiative, a component of our Smart Manufacturing program, is the gold standard for equipping our factories with top-notch IT/OT infrastructure that's both secure and speedy. Ersättning
