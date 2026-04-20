IT/OT Gateway Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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The opportunity
We're looking for a passionate IT/OT Gateway Server Engineer to join our transformation journey as we shift from project-based delivery to modern, product-oriented systems. Our cross-functional team is growing fast, with the aim to reach eighteen team members within a year, creating a dynamic environment where novel ideas and collaboration thrive.
In this role, you'll help create cutting-edge solutions for platforms based on the integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) at HVDC. These platforms are what our global project teams rely on.
Your main focus is the OT part, where, among other things, Gateway Station (GWS) and communication protocols reside. With your expertise in communication protocols and knowledge of gateway server, you will help project team by developing GWS base and reusable modules, protocol mapping, command handling, redundancy for failover and during switchover, implementing core logic using proprietary coding (e.g., SCIL), and signal supervision. These are essential to optimize project effort and mandatory to deliver required functionality to our customers with the best possible quality.
You'll document your solutions and support testing to ensure project teams are equipped with correct solutions when delivering to customers.
Working at the intersection of IT and OT, you'll tackle real challenges, build scalable services, and influence how we innovate and collaborate. If you're motivated to think beyond frameworks, create smart and efficient solutions, and make a meaningful impact across the organization, this is the opportunity for you.
How you will make an impact
Design gateway modules for protocol mapping, command handling, and signal supervision.
Standardize gateway behavior to reduce project-specific engineering and errors.
Integrate IT and OT systems to ensure correct quality and timestamp propagation from source systems to the gateway and onward.
Automate verification by building protocol-focused test assets (e.g., simulated IEC 608705-104/ IEC 608705-101/MODBUS//DNP3 endpoints, negative tests, signal supervision checks) and validating configuration consistency (e.g., address uniqueness, database, OPC/SUITELINK/ODBC/SQL link integrity).
Document gateway modules and interfaces to enable reuse and faster project delivery.
Your Background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.
Proven experience in MicroSCADA systems, including SCIL logic development, command handling, signal supervision, and redundancy management.
Knowledge and experience of working with the following communication protocols and tools is mandatory: IEC 608705104, IEC 60870-5-101, OPC, MODBUS, IEC61850, SUITELINK, and DNP3.
Experience with integration of various vendor devices over standard protocols.
Proven ability to read, understand and write SCIL logic.
Understanding how RTUs and IEDs work, including emulation concepts.
Skilled in testing code and creating test cases for developed components.
Knowledge of cybersecurity is desirable but not mandatory. Willingness to learn is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
The position might require a background check to be performed. We are hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager Zeinab Bakhshi, zeinab.bakhshivalojerdi@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9863304