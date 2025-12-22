IT/OT Engineer
2025-12-22
The opportunity
We are looking for a talented IT/OT Engineer to contribute to an IT/OT transformation team. Helping the organization "going from project to product". Currently we are 8 engineers in the team and are looking to expand this rapidly to about 18 engineers in a year. Together as a team we will develop system solutions that our project team uses for end customer projects. Do you want to develop services and solutions? Then this job is for you!
"This is a unique opportunity to be part of a growing team that's set to transform how we work-by developing smart, scalable system solutions that reduce lead times in production and make our project teams more effective. You'll be working at the intersection of IT and OT, solving real challenges and helping drive operational excellence. As one of the early team members, you'll play a key role not just in what we build, but in how we work. There's plenty of room for innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. If you're ready to take on a new challenge, bring fresh ideas, and help shape the future of our operations-we'd love to hear from you." - Micael Nyström, Team Manager, System Solutions IT/OT System
How you'll make an impact
You will be, as a team member, responsible for developing (and maintaining) new services/solutions to shorten project lead times.
Giving support to colleagues regarding above mentioned solutions.
Upon level of experience, mentoring junior associates and driving knowledge-sharing initiatives
Taking lead in Cyber Security activities/development within the team
Your background
You have at least a university degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position.
You have knowledge in VM Ware solutions and in IT infrastructure in general (Windows Server/Networking etc).
Experience in VLAN, Redundant protocols, Time Sync, RBAC, Network access control, VPN, PKI, SSL, IPSec, understanding of OT environment components and OT security, OSI layers.
You have knowledge about Microsoft Azure and hybrid solutions cloud/on-prem.
You have great self-management skills and can drive your own work to align with team goals.
You are comfortable scripting in PowerShell and/or Python and know at least one other major language.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika and might require a background check to be conducted.
We are hiring for multiple positions
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9660795