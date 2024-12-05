IT Operations Manager (Driftledare)
Are you an experienced IT Operations Manager looking for a new challenge? Join our team at Akkodis and play a crucial role in managing and coordinating the operational leadership of development, test, trial, and training environments for the TT Support Systems project.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead and execute daily operations, adapting existing environments, setting up new ones, and decommissioning old ones based on project needs.
* Maintain and document environments, ensuring they meet the operational requirements.
* Support deployments in production environments and adapt installation instructions to fit IT infrastructure.
* Actively participate in operations and maintenance activities.
Requirements:
* Minimum 10 years of experience as an IT Operations Manager.
* Extensive knowledge and experience in managing IT operations for test and development environments.
* Proven experience with IT operations in geographically dispersed organizations (minimum 10 locations).
* At least 5 years of experience in IT infrastructure with documented security requirements.
* Experience with Microsoft Server (including at least 1 year with version 2019) and VMware vSphere, vCenter, and vCloud (version 7 or higher).
* Database administration experience with Microsoft SQL Server 2017.
* Knowledge of TCP/IP, routing, and LAN operations.
* Experience with Oracle databases (version 19 or later) and supporting IT projects in planning development and test phases.
* Experience with Maintenix from IFS (Mxi).
Preferred Qualifications:
* Experience with IT systems used for development and testing in environments with documented security requirements.
* Experience with Oracle Weblogic server (version 12.x or later).
* Experience with Jasper Soft Report Services.
* Ability to act as an intermediary between system providers and receiving IT organizations.
