IT Onsite Support Technician
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a curious and hands-on person looking to kickstart your career in IT? In this role, you'll support end users, help with equipment installations, and take part in exciting IT delivery projects. We look forward to your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a world-leading innovator in industrial gases and technology. Every day, they drive productivity through smart solutions that empower customers, reduce emissions, and protect our planet - all with a strong focus on quality. As a member of an international IT team, your main focus is to keep your customers, our end users, secure, happy and productive. This includes daily IT onsite support, mainly in the Stockholm area, but also in our other locations within a reasonable travelling distance. You will be a member of the IT delivery project team, making sure the customers will have the latest IT tools available and operational.
You are offered
• A varied and challenging role in IT support
• Opportunity to work in an international environment with room for growth and development
• Become a member of a dynamic IT team
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage IT processes and incident- and case handling according to ITIL
• Work with end user IT infrastructure, including ordering and distribution of equipment
• Communicate with users and suppliers
• Perform some technical hands-on support and take part in improvement projects
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has experience in IT support and end user IT infrastructure
• Has experience in working with multiple suppliers, both internal and external
• Has knowledge of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) and incident management
• Has strong communication skills in both English and Swedish
• Has a driving license, as this role involves travel within Sweden-sometimes on short notice. On rare occasions, you may also need to visit other Nordic or Baltic countries for short assignments.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of the difference between IP4 and IP6
• Knowledge of the latest Microsoft products
To succeed in the role, you have a service-minded attitude, and willingness to solve other people's IT issues, as a member of, and supported by the remote team. Your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stable
• Responsible
• Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114739". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9525541