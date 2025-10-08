IT Manager
About our organization
Surgical Science is a global organization and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions. Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk. Our solutions are used by medical training centers, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
The Role
The IT Manager is responsible for providing day-to-day technical support for staff, maintaining computer systems, networks, and devices, and assisting in the installation and configuration of IT equipment and applications. This role ensures that technology services are reliable, secure, and effectively support business operations.
We have the vision, now we need the right person to be part of making it happen. You'll be instrumental in connecting the pieces and expanding our in-house capabilities, building a global platform for all users across the world.
This is a hands-on role with a required on-site presence, offering a unique opportunity to shape our long-term IT infrastructure both locally and globally.
This role will be based in our HQ in Gothenburg.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide first- and second-level technical support to staff for hardware, software, and network issues on the main- and satellite sites to which the person is stationed.
Install, configure, and maintain servers, desktops, laptops, printers, and other IT equipment.
Support the maintenance of business applications, email, and collaboration tools.
Monitor system performance, update patches, and perform routine maintenance.
Assist with IT asset management, including hardware and software inventory.
Follow IT policies, procedures, and security practices to ensure compliance.
Provide end-user training and guidance on technology use.
Support IT projects, system upgrades, and rollouts under direction of senior IT staff
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
Certificate or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related discipline (or equivalent industry experience). Bachelor's degree desirable but not essential.
Ideally 5+ years' experience in an IT support or operations role, with a minimum of 2 years' experience required.
Experience of working in Microsoft 365 environments (EntraID, InTune, Exchange, SharePoint), Network (LAN, WAN, WLAN) and Virtual Environments.
Understanding of IT security fundamentals.
Troubleshooting skills for hardware, operating systems, and applications.
Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and environments.
Strong problem-solving, prioritization, and multitasking abilities.
Clear communication with both technical and non-technical users, with excellent customer service mindset and willingness to assist others in a multi-cultural environment.
Detail-oriented with focus on accuracy and reliability, with ability to follow and document procedures.
Team player, with a professional, approachable attitude, ability to work effectively with both colleagues and external vendors.
Must be able to travel occasionally to our offices both in Stockholm and overseas.
Must be flexible to work in-office frequently.
Fluent-level English, technical as well as conversational.
Nice to have:
Knowledge of backup and basic disaster recovery practices is desirable.
Industry certifications such as ITIL, CompTIA A+, Microsoft (MCP/MCSA), or Cisco (CCNA) desirable.
Experience in working in an ISO 27001-certified organization.
Please note that this role does not include people management responsibilities.
Why Join Us
Global environment
Free parking
Flexible working hours
Private healthcare
Wellness allowance
We aim for growth, ownership, and mentorship
Surgical Science as an employer
We are a global and continuously expanding organization. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to make room for all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge. Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognizing their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact. We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world. Så ansöker du
