IT Manager
Liquid Wind AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Liquid Wind AB i Göteborg
Interested in delivering an excellent IT experience for our LW employees and contributing to our development of electrofuel facilities to enable a significant reduction in carbon emissions? We are growing and need an IT manager to support Liquid Wind in becoming a world leader in fossil-free fuel, and this could be the opportunity for you!
The world rapidly needs to electrify to replace fossil fuels on a massive scale. The hard-to-abate sectors like shipping, aviation and heavy land transport cannot be electrified with battery power and require a different type of electrification: Electrofuel made from renewable electricity and biogenic CO2. Our business model is designed for scale, and we have a solid pipeline of projects in development in the Nordic countries with the goal of reaching Financial Investment Decision (FID) for 10 projects by 2026. We have a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HyCap, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.
Liquid Wind is a fast-growing company, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with a presence in Denmark, Finland and the UK. We have approx. 45 employees and are looking for a person that enjoys developing and growing together with the company.
This is a permanent position located preferably at our office in Gothenburg or in the Copenhagen area, we offer a hybrid solution and thus the opportunity to work from home. There will be some travel within the role.
Responsibilities
We are looking for an IT Manager, who is keen on the user's IT experience and ensures a well-functioning IT environment (supporting Microsoft technologies) together with our service partner. You will be the portfolio manager for our corporate systems including sourcing and managing IT related services.
Your main tasks will be:
Build up the IT management model
Manage the roadmap for cyber security and technology
Guide that we work according to applicable laws, codes and regulations
Project management for new applications (ERP)
Support the business owners and ensure our digital transformation and data connectivity
About you
You are a person with an interest and passion in IT and technology who would like to contribute to our sustainability agenda and is ready to take the full responsibility for our IT-area. You have excellent communication skills and like to learn, to share and to grow an organization. You probably have an academic degree in IT or similar that is considered equivalent.
A natural team player who wants to work together and contribute to Liquid Wind 's journey
Proven experience in managing IT and sourcing infrastructure and services
Open-minded to new ways of collaborating and sharing information
Ability to build structure and processes for a fast-growing company
Experience from a company that is based on project deliveries and services
Good at prioritizing and managing multiple parallel processes
The company language is English, but preferably you understand and speak a Scandinavian language.
We offer you
An inspiring time in a growing company
An opportunity to work side by side with experienced professionals
Gaining hands-on experience and making a difference by bringing green electrofuel to market at scale
Together with our strong values:
Transparency: In our business of green transformation, transparency will be critical to gaining trust. We must live by it and make sure our customers can too.
Community: We are not alone in the fight against fossils. We are in it together with peers and partners in our elaborate ecosystem. Strong community collaboration provides the power to drive real change.
Drive: We put our ability to use here and now. We don't wait for approval or answers from others. We don't get stuck in endless discussions or negotiations. We act. Now.
Courage: We have the willpower, conviction and resilience it takes to become a category leader. We never give up, and we are not intimidated by the scope of our task or the oil industry we are against. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Liquid Wind AB
(org.nr 559113-8267), https://www.liquidwind.se/
Sven Hultins Plats 2 (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Lisa Nädler lisa.nadler@liquidwind.se Jobbnummer
8227385