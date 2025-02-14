IT Coordinator
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for an organized and driven IT coordinator to join us in a central function within our Network Service delivery. This is a great opportunity to grow in a role where you get to influence both current and future services in an ever-changing environment. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
About your job
In this position, you're part of our Order Office and act as the primary point of contact for Network Services - ensuring exceptional service through a customer-focused approach. By actively managing changes, you drive improvements throughout the service lifecycle. You coordinate tasks and activities related to our services, as well as facilitating and participating in meetings with internal and external parties, including outsourcing partners. Additionally, you receive and address customer requests for our products and discuss different solutions for WAN and LAN to provide the best outcomes.
Also included in your job:
Document processes and workflows to ensure consistency.
Update, maintain and support enhancements to CMDB, Service Portfolio and catalog items.
Support in Merger and Acquisitions initiatives from a network perspective.
Support and coordinate data quality throughout various support systems.
Create purchase documentation and interact with purchasing and financial approvers to facilitate orders for products, hardware, support and licenses.
The location for this position is Sandviken, and some travel within Sweden might occur. We apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office- and remote work.
About you
We're looking for someone who can grasp ITIL processes, the service lifecycle as well as relevant technologies and their application to enhance service effectiveness. You have a basic knowledge of Networks You like to take initiative and by aligning IT services with business needs, you deliver high-quality support and ensure continuous improvement. We work agile in a product led organization, and experience of this is a plus. An understanding of Sandvik as a company is beneficial, as well as knowledge in ServiceNow. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Entering a multi-facilitated role, your social skills, technical knowledge, and ability to plan and coordinate are very useful. With your structured and analytical capabilities, you handle cross-functional teams and projects effectively. You have a service-oriented mindset and a proven selling approach. Your outgoing and curious mindset enables you to consult with management and collaborate with both internal and third-party technical teams and deliver optimal IT solutions. By providing technical support and training for systems and networks, you ensure smooth operations and customer satisfaction.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Magnus Ahlin, recruiting manager, +46 (0)72-980 53 03.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 3rd, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0075241.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Högbovägen 45 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik IT Services - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9167143