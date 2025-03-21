IT Business Partner Finance
Zeekr Technology Europe AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zeekr Technology Europe AB i Göteborg
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
We are looking for an IT Business Partner Finance to shape and optimize our digital transformation journey! If you're passionate about driving efficiency, collaborating with stakeholders, and implementing cutting-edge IT solutions, this is your opportunity to make a real impact.
As an IT Business Partner Finance, you will play a key role in bridging business needs with IT solutions, ensuring seamless digital integration in Finance & Procurement systems. You'll work closely with stakeholders and our HQ to drive digital transformation, enhance processes, and deploy IT systems that align with compliance and audit requirements. Join a dynamic team where you will lead innovation, optimize efficiency, and influence strategic IT initiatives.
What You'll Do
Act as a strategic partner to business stakeholders, analyzing end-to-end processes, identifying pain points, and ensuring IT solutions align with business needs.
Collaborate with HQ to implement best practices and optimize IT resource efficiency.
Lead the deployment and continuous enhancement of Finance & Procurement IT systems to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Support the integration of HQ system architecture into local digital environments, ensuring compliance with business and audit requirements.
Oversee IT governance, enforcing digital standards, security policies, and operational guidelines across all digital domains.
Develop and refine localized digital strategies, roadmaps, and budgets in alignment with HQ's digital vision and local business needs.
Who You Are:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.
3+ years' experience in project management or business analysis, preferably in Digital Transformation.
Hands-on experience with SAP ERP systems (FICO, CATS, MM, VIM, SD modules).
Strong leadership and cross-functional collaboration skills.
Experience in Finance and/or the Automotive Industry is a plus.
Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving, active listening, and interpersonal skills.
Passion for digital transformation and innovation, with a flexible and proactive approach.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Mandarin is a plus.
Fast learner and a strong team player.
Familiarity with SCRUM, Agile, or other software methodologies.
Why should you join us?
Let's face it, there are plenty of opportunities out there. But here's why joining us is a game-changer:
Culture & Community: We're more than just colleagues-we're a tight-knit community that supports and celebrates each other's successes.
Opportunity for Growth: At Zeekr Tech Eu, your growth is our priority. We provide ample opportunities for learning, development, and advancement.
Impactful Work: Make a real difference! Join us in tackling exciting challenges and contributing to projects that have a positive impact on our customers and society.
Flexibility & Balance: We understand that life happens, which is why we offer flexibility and work-life balance to ensure you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Perks & Benefits: From competitive salaries to awesome perks like 30 vacation days, 8 additional ATK days and an annual STI program to reward your performance, we've got you covered.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Nate Li, Manager Digital Solutions & IT, nate.li@zeekr.eu
, for questions regarding the position.
Last Application date: 2025-04-02
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period. We look forward to hearing from you.
To enable us to ensure a fair and objective recruitment process, we have chosen not to request a personal letter (though you are welcome to include one if you like) and instead rely on selection questions. This allows us to focus on your experience and competence, contributing to a more efficient and unbiased recruitment process. Assessment tests, as well as background checks, will also be part of the process.
To find out more about Zeekr Tech EU, visit our website. Read more about our recruitment process here.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
#LI-KLD Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zeekr Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), https://www.zeekrtech.eu Arbetsplats
Zeekr Technology Europe Kontakt
Sofie Martinsson sofie.martinsson@zeekrtech.eu Jobbnummer
9237776