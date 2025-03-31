IT Business Analyst - 12 month contract
2025-03-31
We have an ambitious vision -to become a digital and data-led enterprise that disrupts the entire pharma industry. To get there we need outstanding people, and we now have an opportunity for development within our IT BA team-so if you've got a passion for IT and business improvements, this is the place!
Come join us for a 12 month temporary contract as an IT Business Analyst in Gothenburg.
At Operations IT we are driven by bringing value for our patients by developing smart solutions with tomorrow's technology - here our day job is results-oriented and global - with many ways to develop as an individual. Our team within Operations IT, the PT&D Capability, is working together with the Pharmaceutical Development & Technology business area to make sure they have the best IT solutions to support their business needs.
What you'll do
This position primarily focuses on Business Analysis while incorporating elements of Business Partnering. As a Business Analyst you will work in the AI Powered Drug Development Program (AIPDD), which is a program for E2E Drug Development connecting data sources, digital simulations, and digital twins, enabled by data retrieval, summarization and content generation. And Exploiting Generative AI Patterns as in Assistants for information interrogations and content generation.
As a Business Partner you will be aligned to the Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) business area and work closely with a Senior IT Business Partner in the early phases of new demands as well as understanding problems and driving improvement initiatives that will provide real value to the scientists in the lab.
Accountabilities:
* Understanding of business needs from multiple stakeholders - applying specialist knowledge where applicable (according to the AIPDD ways of working) and improve in line with strategic goals, propose solutions through research.
* Break down and simplify business requirements for easy analysis, solution design, and decision-making to address medium risks/issues per AIPDD methods.
* Effectively communicate with stakeholders and delivery teams using interactive communication and influencing skills to ensure clear knowledge transfer.
* Lead, plan, and coordinate the delivery of assigned tasks, applying specialist business analyst knowledge.
* Requirements and design definition - identify functional and technical requirements, translation of these between IT and the business. Partnering with Architecture team, ensuring the technical solution will deliver the agreed business benefits.
* Provide thought leadership and innovation to drive enhanced performance by leading small projects aligned to AZ IT strategy.
* Collaborate with Senior ITBP for business strategy development, offering a tech perspective and translating business priorities into actionable IT initiatives that provide tangible value.
* Information Collation and Reporting: -Gather relevant data for comprehensive analysis and informed decision-making.
About you
We believe that you will succeed in this role if you operate with interactive communication as well as demonstrate inclusion and cultural sensitivity. Our people share an ambitious attitude; you'll need to be a self-starter, and independent thinker, owning solutions and striving to create new possibilities.
Key skills and experience
* Previous BA experience with domain and/or IT knowledge
* Experience eliciting Use Cases for AI enabled opportunities, including Machine Learning, Automation & Natural Language Processing
* Experienced in using business tools/techniques to design and deliver business change
* Strong verbal and written communication skills
* Ability to interpret and communicate technical information into business language and vice versa
* Previous experience of regulated/validated/GXP environment
* Skills in planning, change management and problem solving
So, what's next?
Be part of something where your work directly impacts a big purpose: to develop life-changing medicines. Join Us!
We look forward to reviewing your application. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than April 9, 2025.
Where can I find out more?
AstraZeneca Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-company/our-locations/gothenburg.html
