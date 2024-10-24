IT Architect Wind Business
2024-10-24
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you ready to drive the future of renewable energy? As an IT Architect for our Wind Business at Vattenfall, you have the opportunity to play a crucial role in powering fossil free living within one generation. Join us and leverage your expertise to design and implement cutting-edge IT solutions that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our wind energy projects. Your contributions will directly impact our mission to reduce carbon emissions and guide the way in the energy transition. Embrace this chance to make a real difference and be part of a forward-thinking team dedicated to a greener, more sustainable future.
As an IT Architect for our Wind Business, you will be at the heart of our strategic projects, ensuring their successful execution with fit-for-purpose architecture. You will closely work with our architecture community, guiding the development of the architectures in scope by assessing initiative proposals and consulting on IT strategy, integration strategy, data strategy, and more.
Your role will be pivotal in advancing our Wind business's IT landscape, providing expert advice and establishing standards and architecture guidelines.
You will act as a reliable advisor, enabling the operating models of our Wind business and other areas through innovative technology solutions, even if it means radical change
By educating and consulting the Wind business on various strategic aspects, you will help us grow our enterprise thinking and ensure we are well-equipped to meet future obstacles.
Examples of projects you could be working on:
Full IT/OT convergence to ensure frictionless transfer of data (near) real time
Developing advanced insights into the performance of our Wind farms to lower maintenance costs
Ensuring IT infrastructure and solutions that are hyper-scalable and reliable to meet our Wind business growth demand to grow 4 times in the next decade.
Innovative collaboration and sharing solutions to support joint ventures, constructions of new Wind sites.
Qualifications
You have an academic background in IT or a related field, paired with at least five years of experience in Enterprise or Business IT Architecture in an asset intense industry. Your proficiency with various architecture frameworks enables you to produce comprehensive, enterprise-ready architecture documents.
You possess the skills to distill complex problems into actionable insights for the Management Board, and your grasp of data-driven methodologies is robust.
Fluency in English is essential, and knowledge of German, Dutch, or Danish would be advantageous.
Beyond your technical expertise, you are a strategic thinker with a knack for educating and consulting on IT, integration, and data strategies.
Your ability to work effectively with diverse teams and communicate complex ideas clearly makes you a reliable advisor and a driving influence in advancing our IT landscape.
If you are passionate about shaping the future of renewable energy and thrive in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment, we would love to hear from you.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English!
For more information about the position or the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Folmer Koper, folmer1.koper@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Så ansöker du
