IS/IT Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-03-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will lead IS/IT initiatives where business needs are translated into effective system and application solutions. The role involves working closely with stakeholders, maintaining an end-to-end perspective across platforms, and ensuring alignment between business processes and the underlying solution architecture in an ERP-oriented landscape.
Job DescriptionLead and coordinate IS/IT project management activities from requirements to delivery
Engage with business stakeholders to capture and clarify requirements
Translate business needs into IS/IT solutions and ensure cross-system alignment
Maintain an overall view of systems and applications to support coherent solution design
Support business change management to enable adoption of new solutions
RequirementsExperience in IS/IT project management
Ability to work with business stakeholders to understand and structure requirements
IS/IT knowledge with understanding of solution architecture from both business process and technical perspectives
Knowledge of ERP SAP
Knowledge of ABB Order Management System (OMS/BOL)
Strong communication skills and stakeholder management experience
Conceptual thinking, drive and a result-oriented approach with a holistic mindset
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7328040-1872907". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9776160