IS Infrastructure Project Manager
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-05-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Kungsör
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an "IS Infrastructure Project Manager" for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in August 2025, 5 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
IS Infrastructure divestment project of Division Robotics to a separate company. Plan and perform activities to move Infrastructure services. It will be a receiving partner on the Robotics side. In the Infrastructure team in SE experts in different areas are available to support. There will also be a lot of coordination with global team.
Support the Infrastructure team planning and move from current server room to a new.
Support existing IT Project Manager in IT Infrastructure topics in project New Robotics Campus building.
Technical expertise:
• Mandatory skills
• Basic knowledge and experience of sever operation in enterprise company.
• Basic knowledge of server room requirements like cooling, power, racking and network.
• Basic knowledge and experience of WAN and LAN network setup for enterprise company.
• Fluency in English and Swedish language.
Optional skills:
• Experience in IT cabling infrastructure and installation.
• Experience in private 4G or 5G mobile network.
• Experience in projects within the following areas is advantageous.
• IT Infrastructure divestment of larger or middle size company.
• Building of new server room or datacenter infrastructure.
• Moving IT infrastructure services in operation.
You will be accountable for planning, coordinating, and managing all aspects of IS program/IS project portfolio to agreed targets, in time, in budget and at quality of functionality, in coordination with internal or 3rd party project execution resources.
Responsible for interaction with functional/business unit leadership to develop the PMO related project portfolio that aligns with the overall program/project portfolio and business objectives and priorities. Is also responsible for supporting and implementing a robust and flexible IS program/ IS project execution methodology for use throughout the organization.
Leads the PMO team and monitors the IS program/IS project portfolio delivery according to agreed targets, identifies potential risks and proposes mitigation actions. Escalation point for issues needing resolution.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in August 2025, 5 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9358005