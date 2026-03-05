iOS Software Engineer - Immediate Start, Short-Term Contract
2026-03-05
Our client is a global Tech Giant at the forefront of digital innovation, data, and technology. You will join a high-performing, creative, and fast-paced environment where innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning are core values. The company operates worldwide and drives cutting-edge marketing initiatives that shape the future of the digital landscape
About the Role
We are looking for a motivated iOS Developer to join a fast-paced and dynamic environment. This is a short-term contract with an immediate start, focused on contributing to features in the Fitbit app, particularly around fitness and activity tracking. You will work alongside three other iOS developers based in Bucharest.
As an iOS Software Engineer, you will take ownership of technical delivery from concept to finished product. You plan and prioritize your work independently while collaborating with the team on design and architectural decisions. You will work across the full development lifecycle - including development, testing, deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement - ensuring high system quality and long-term maintainability.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop high-quality iOS code using Swift and SwiftUI
• Participate in technical design and solution discussions
• Perform tests beyond unit testing, such as integration, performance, security, and load testing
• Troubleshoot, analyze, and resolve product and system issues
• Contribute to deployment, monitoring, automation, and documentation
• Review code and promote engineering best practices
• Identify and reduce technical debt to improve long-term system health
Key Requirements
• At least 2 years of experience as an iOS developer using Swift and SwiftUI
• At least 2 years of software development experience in one or more programming languages
• Strong code comprehension and analytical skills
Additional Qualifications
• Knowledge of data structures and algorithms
• Programming and system design experience
• Debugging and problem-solving skills
• Test engineering and quality assurance practices
• System architecture and holistic thinking
• Data analysis and synthesis
• Maintaining code and system health
About You
You are a self-driven and structured engineer who enjoys taking ownership, thinking holistically, and driving solutions from concept to completion. You value collaboration and actively share knowledge with your team.
Other Information
• Experience Level: Ideally a mid-senior candidate with 4-5 years of experience for faster placement; 3 years of experience may be accepted given the short-term nature of the contract.
• Start: Immediate; candidates with long notice periods will not be considered.
• Contract Duration: Short-term, no possibility of extension.
• Interview Process: One to two technical interviews.
• Non-Negotiable Requirements: Minimum 2 years of experience as an iOS developer with Swift and SwiftUI. Candidates from a variety of companies in the Swedish market are welcome.
The assignment is expected to start immediately and run until 17 August. The role is remote and offered as a consulting assignment through Adecco.
