Investment Manager - Growth Capital
P Capital Partners (PCP) | Stockholm (Sweden) | Corporate Finance
PCP is a leading multi-strategy credit investor focused on entrepreneurial and family-owned companies across Europe. Our Growth Capital strategy provides non-dilutive funding to entrepreneur-led scale-ups, balancing risk and opportunity for an alternative path to scale. As lead investor we develop milestone-based financing plans that de-risk the last mile to profitability, with facilities providing between EUR10m to EUR30m of committed capital.
Role
The Investment Manager is a senior role responsible for sourcing, executing, and managing growth investments. Key responsibilities include driving deal flow, overseeing due diligence, structuring transactions, and managing portfolio companies. The ideal candidate will bring expertise in deal sourcing, investment analysis, loan structuring, financial modelling, negotiation, and team development. The role requires a presence in the Stockholm office for the first 6 to 12 months, with plans to establish a London office thereafter.
Responsibilities
Deal Sourcing & Origination - Source investment opportunities, build an origination network of industry experts, advisors, and intermediaries.
Credit Selection, Due Diligence & Execution - Identify borrowers' key risk, cost, and profitability metrics and assess predictability of returns on invested capital. Manage and execute the evaluation of priority investment opportunities, including business plan development with a focus on downside risks and mitigants, financial modelling, market analysis, competitive assessment, and drafting loan documentation.
Transaction Structuring & Negotiation - Structure and negotiate deals, ensuring a comprehensive security package backed by forward-looking covenants.
Portfolio Monitoring - Track portfolio companies' financial and operational performance, reporting risks to the Portfolio Manager.
Investment Strategy - Collaborate with senior leadership to refine and implement the firm's investment strategy.
Investor Relations - Support fundraising as needed.
Leadership & Team Development - Mentor junior professionals to sustain and scale the investment strategy.
Objectives
Develop pipeline of investment opportunities.
Management and execution of deals from credit selection to closing and monitoring
Manage and develop junior talent.
Start date
As soon as possible
Applications
Please send your application, including CV and university grades, to jw@pcapital.se Så ansöker du
