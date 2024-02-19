Investigation & Intelligence Analyst
2024-02-19
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
This is us - Group Security
Group Security is responsible for the protection of people, information, products, and assets, all essential to the Volvo Group 's success. Group Security has a critical role in preserving the reputation, maintaining employee safety, enabling operations, and protecting company assets.
In Group Security, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We work closely together with Volvo Group Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. Group Security provides support, guidance, and leadership in managing security risks, conduct security investigations, and handle crisis situations.
How you can make an impact
As the Investigation & Intelligence Analyst, you will play a vital role in security investigations, gathering, analyzing, and presenting actionable intelligence to senior management. Your analytical approach will be instrumental in swiftly analyzing raw data, community intelligence reports, and geopolitical shifts to assess their implications for Volvo Group business and operations. Your capacity to grasp the overarching context, identify trends, and detect irregularities is crucial. Your familiarity with the company's business landscape and your collaborative skills are paramount. In your role, you will closely collaborate with subject matter experts, investigators, and fellow analysts. You will report to the Director for Investigations & Analysis.
These will be your key responsibilities:
* Support complex and global investigations into security matters, counterfeits, and suspected criminality with analysis.
* Support regional investigations with investigation analysis.
* Maintain a strong awareness and understanding of the threat landscape relevant for Volvo Group.
* Support collaborative relationships with members of the national and international security investigation community, law enforcement and peers within the industry.
* Provide investigation reports with findings and root cause analysis.
* Support in further development of security investigation methodology.
* Support intelligence collection in relation to geopolitics, crime, and security incidents.
* Collaborate with subject matter experts internally to understand the threat landscape and determine the impact for Volvo Group.
* Help to prioritize defense activities and to define action plans against attacks and threats.
* Possess an understanding of threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures.
Who we think you are
* You are a genuine team player with the right set of skills and finds this to be a great opportunity to join a corporate security function dedicated to protecting people, products, assets, and information.
* You have a bachelor's degree in information technology, cybersecurity, criminal studies, international relations, or related field and/or equivalent experience from corporate security, law enforcement or military.
* You have 5+ years of experience from investigation and intelligence analysis.
* You have an ability to produce concise written investigation and analysis reports and perform briefings.
* You have professional working proficiency in English, proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
* You have experience in working with senior leadership.
You have an ability to work independently as well as part of a team and form effective partnerships across Divisions and Group Functions to gain buy-in.
Are you curious and have questions? Call us!
Contact:
Peter Rönn, Director Investigations & Analysis, +46 739022237
Josefin Junerup, HR Director, +46 76 5537575
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last day for hearing from you is April 1, 2024.
We are interviewing continuously and might hire before the last application date so please send your application promptly.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Legal & Compliance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by coordinating and providing services within the following areas: Legal, Governance, Security and Internal Audit. With Volvo Group Legal & Compliance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. Ersättning
