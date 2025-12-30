Internship PR/Social Media
2025-12-30
Internship PR/Social Media at Babyshop!
Are you passionate about PR, social media, and content creation? Do you want hands-on experience working with strong Scandinavian brands within fashion, kids wear, and lifestyle? (Kuling, STOY and Buddy and Hope) We are now looking for a PR & Social Media Intern to join our team for a LIA internship of 12-20 weeks (or longer by agreement).
About the Internship:
As an intern with us, you will be a part of our marketing and communications team and gain practical experience in PR, influencer marketing, and social media. You will work closely with our brands Kuling, STOY, and Buddy and Hope, and be involved in both creative and strategic tasks.
Your Responsibilities:
• PR and brand communication support
• Influencer marketing: outreach, coordination, and follow-ups
• Seeding products and identifying new collaboration opportunities
• Managing and publishing content on Instagram and TikTok
• Creating engaging content (photo, video, captions, concepts)
• Supporting campaigns, launches, and other marketing activities
• Assisting with general marketing and communication tasks
We Are Looking For Someone Who:
• Is studying marketing, communication, PR, media, or similar (LIA required)
• Has a strong interest in PR, social media, and influencer marketing
• Is creative, proactive, and organized
• Has a good understanding of Instagram and TikTok trends
• Is comfortable creating content and expressing ideas visually and in text
• Has good communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
• Comfortable working in Canva and Figma
• Fast, structured, and solution-oriented
What We Offer:
• A hands-on internship with real responsibility
Insight into PR, influencer marketing, and brand building:
• A creative and supportive work environment
• The opportunity to build a strong portfolio and industry experience
• Internship period: minimum 12 weeks (longer than 10 weeks), flexible according to LIA requirements
