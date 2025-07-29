Internship Opportunity: Quality Assurance Intern - Bakery
Start Your Career in Food Safety with Us!
Are you a student or recent graduate eager to learn about food safety and quality assurance in a real-world work environment? We're offering a hands-on internship opportunity for a motivated and curious Quality Assurance Intern to support us and gain valuable industry experience.
Join Sweden's fastest-growing bakery in the special foods segment! We are proud to operate in an IFS Food certified facility, ensuring top-tier food safety and quality standards. We manufacture products specifically for people with food allergies, which requires exceptional care in allergen management and hygiene. Our new facilities offer a modern, clean, and professional environment to learn and grow in.
What You'll Learn and Support:
Food Safety & Quality Practices
Learn how the HACCP plan is implemented and monitored in a bakery.
Assist with maintaining product traceability and compliance documentation.
Testing & Monitoring
Support product and environmental testing.
Observe how critical control points (CCPs) are managed and verified.
Documentation & Records
Assist with organizing QA documentation and updating records.
Learn how audit trails and corrective actions are tracked.
Facility Oversight
Participate and conduct GMP audits and walk-throughs with staff.
Help ensure hygiene and sanitation checks are completed and documented.
Hygiene & Training
Understand personal hygiene protocols and why they matter in food production.
Learn how to conduct and support hygiene and quality-related training sessions for staff.
Exposure to Supplier and Incident Management
Shadow supplier approval processes and complaint investigations.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how QA teams prepare for external audits.
Who Should Apply:
We're looking for someone who is down-to-earth and unafraid to take on any related duties with a positive attitude and willingness to learn.
Someone who is not afraid to put their mark on an organization, contribute ideas, and take initiative.
Enthusiastic learners with attention to detail and a team spirit.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required (spoken and written).
Students or newly graduated in food science, microbiology, nutrition, or related fields.
Strong interest in food safety, quality assurance, and bakery production.
Basic understanding of quality systems and their components.
This is an unpaid internship intended for educational and professional development purposes.
What We Offer:
Internship duration: Minimum 3 months, up to 6 months depending on availability and performance.
Opportunity for a full-time position upon successful completion of the internship for ideal candidates.
Real-world experience working in a bakery QA environment.
A supportive and educational workplace.
Mentorship from experienced professionals.
Certificate of internship completion and performance feedback.
Ready to Start Your QA Journey?
Apply today to gain valuable hands-on experience and contribute to high-quality bakery production. We are excited to help you take your first steps in the food industry.
Note: This internship follows IFS Food v8 guidelines and provides exposure to quality and safety standards in action.
