Internship in Software Engineering Department
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Datajobb / Tranås Visa alla datajobb i Tranås
2024-07-04
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Lund
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 800 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 430,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an Intern in the Software Engineering Department, you will drive IT development projects. You will be responsible for preparing and participating in project workshops/events. Moreover, you will also held presentations in meetings. Preparation of content and participation in meetings with senior management will also be tasks of you. Technically wise, the internship will have a major focus on Model base development in Matlab/Simulink environment.
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2024
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Control and System Engineering, Computer Science, or similar (Bachelor or Master of Science)
Ability to manage and set priorities in a changing environment
Good analytical skills
Ability to work independently and approach people easily
Structured and result-oriented way of working with an 'outside of the box' thinking
Working knowledge in Microsoft Office tools (esp. Excel and PowerPoint)
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Matlab/Simulink knowledge (preferably but not mandatory)
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
8785131