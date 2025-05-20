Internship in Production Technology
2025-05-20
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will support the Technical Engineering Functions Department TEF6.
Your tasks contain improving existing and developing new production systems.
You will gain insights into assembly planning, ergonomics, MTM, and line balancing, including the workplace design of assembly stations, as well as the assembly steps and the required tools, materials and fixtures.
Working with health and safety, as well as supporting the implementation of lean production systems like 5S, will also be part of the job.
During this internship you can also work independently on smaller engineering projects.
The data analysis and presentation of production data will be part of your tasks as well.
You get to expand your interdisciplinary skills by collaborating with the purchasing, engineering, quality, and logistics departments.
It will also be possible to dive deeper into automation technology, pneumatics and electric circuits as well as the calibration of testing systems and rapid prototyping by 3D-printing.
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying engineering (e.g. mechanical, industrial, electrical, mechatronics, ...) or similar
A genuine interest in production systems, process improvement, and industrial engineering topics
Initial experience in production-related environments
Good analytical skills and the ability to quickly understand and work with new topics
Ability to work independently and together across departments
A good working knowledge of Microsoft Office and CAD-Software
Excellent communication skills in English. Swedish and/or German as an advantage
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
