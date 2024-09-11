International Trainee - Radiophysics
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are working for fossil freedom.
Job Description
Shape the path towards fossil-free living.
Are you ready to challenge the status quo, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving one of humankind's greatest challenges - climate change? We are searching for 15 talented individuals to join us as International Trainees at Vattenfall. Help us lead the energy transition and make a real impact.
About the traineeship.
This traineeship offers you a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in sustainable business. Each of the trainee positions is distinct, tied to a department within a specific business area and working location. This means that each position has its own tailored responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
What you will experience
Personal development: Benefit from a year full of growth opportunities, professional meetups, and comprehensive trainings.
International exposure: Engage with a diverse, international trainee team both virtually and in person. Participate in job rotations and on-site visits.
Collaborative environment: Enjoy a balance of serious work and a fun, supportive atmosphere.
As Joakim, our International Trainee in Stockholm, states, "I expected beforehand that working at a corporate would mean only serious business. We do focus on learning and growth and bringing new perspectives to the company, but we also have fun and add humor and lightness. I feel like we are the change the company wants to see."
Your role as a Trainee - Radio Physicist
Vattenfall Fuel, Engineering & Projects (FE&P) is a Business Unit within Vattenfall's Business Area Generation.
Within FE&P there is a department, Decommissioning Expert Center (DEC), which works with the decommissioning of Vattenfall's nuclear facilities in Sweden. DEC consists of three units; Radiology, Waste and Dismantling Optimization & Planning.
The trainee position is within the Radiology unit.
In the Radiology unit, we have both junior and senior employees, all with a wide range of skills, and we work together to develop the best solutions. Tasks are shared among the team members in a way that promotes cooperation, allowing us to support and learn from one another. A significant part of the work involves transferring knowledge between Vattenfall's decommissioning programs in Sweden (Ågestaverket and Ringhals nuclear power plant) and other international decommissioning programs.
Continuous development is important to us, which is why we encourage participation in training courses, international conferences, and study visits. Within Vattenfall, job rotation is also an option to help employees learn from others.
We take pride in our diversity, which is reflected in many ways, and we actively work to both welcome and encourage it. We are convinced that diversity helps us build a more successful and attractive company.
With us, you'll have the chance to grow and develop with various career options.
Qualifications
Your qualifications as a Trainee - Radio Physicist
A bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field, such as chemistry, physics, nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics, radiochemistry, radiophysics, or medical physics.
You should be proactive and responsible, with the ability to work independently and in a structured way, even when the path forward is unclear. You enjoy reading and interpreting complex information and, together with your colleagues, discussing, investigating, and developing the best and most effective solutions.
We believe you are communicative and value teamwork. You likely excel at building trust through your open-mindedness and integrity-qualities that are crucial as the unit's mission involves close collaboration across different parts of the organization, especially since handling nuclear waste requires teamwork across organizational boundaries.
Whether you aspire to a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager, or inspirational project lead, we offer these opportunities within our Trainee Programme.
As Cato, our International Trainee in Amsterdam, mentions, "I feel we are part of leading the change in the energy transition. At Vattenfall we can contribute by adding our individual competencies and core values. I learn how to build relations and be resilient in an international organization."
To be considered for our traineeship, you should:
Be a recent graduate with an academic degree or expected graduation before March 2025.
Have maximum one year of work experience.
Be fluent in Swedish and English. Skills in other languages can be a merit.
Be willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization.
Identify with our principles: active, open, positive and safety.
Location: You will work in the Radiology unit within the Decommissioning Expert Center (DEC), based either at Ringhals Nuclear Power Plant or Vattenfall's Gothenburg office. The principle is that you will be located at the office closest to where you live. However, much of the work will take place on-site at Ringhals.
Additional Information
Application process
We welcome your application in English via the application button on this page. Please include an updated resume. When applying, you will fill out screening questions, including your motivation. No cover letter or motivation letter is needed. The deadline to apply is October 13th, 2024. Selection will start after the application period with online tests followed by interviews in October/November. We kindly ask you to use the same email address during the whole process (application and online test) otherwise there is a risk that your application is excluded due to system reasons. The final recruitment process will be completed by November/December, with a pre-employment screening. The Vattenfall International Trainee Programme starts on March 3rd, 2025.
