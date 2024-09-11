International Trainee - Cloud Engineering
2024-09-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are working for fossil freedom.
Job Description
Shape the path towards fossil-free living
Are you ready to challenge the status quo, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving one of humankind's greatest challenges - climate change? We are searching for 15 talented individuals to join us as International Trainees at Vattenfall. Help us lead the energy transition and make a real impact.
About the traineeship
This traineeship offers you a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in sustainable business. Each of the trainee positions is distinct, tied to a department within a specific business area and working location. This means that each position has its own tailored responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
What you will experience
Personal development: Benefit from a year full of growth opportunities, professional meetups, and comprehensive trainings.
International exposure: Engage with a diverse, international trainee team both virtually and in person. Participate in job rotations and on-site visits.
Collaborative environment: Enjoy a balance of serious work and a fun, supportive atmosphere.
As Joakim, our International Trainee in Stockholm, states, "I expected beforehand that working at a corporate would mean only serious business. We do focus on learning and growth and bringing new perspectives to the company, but we also have fun and add humor and lightness. I feel like we are the change the company wants to see."
Your role as a Trainee - Cloud Engineering
As a Cloud Engineer, you will be fully immersed in the multifaceted realm of cloud-based software-defined infrastructure, extending your reach to encompass platform operations. Your responsibilities will span across diverse areas, including software-defined networking, virtual machines, Platform as a Service (PaaS), and the operational intricacies of the Vattenfall Digital Platform.
Your daily activities:
Supporting all kind of cloud infrastructure resources like VMs, PaaS, Network, Databases etc.
Ensuring high cloud security by managing azure policies and security settings
Supporting the organisation to make a smart use of Azure resources to further reduce our Co2 footprint
Contribute to our cloud automation setup
Writing scripts mainly powershell
You should also recognize yourself in:
Being motivated and having a strong drive to ask questions
Learning new tools and continuously improving your soft and hard skills is your second nature and you embrace working on new topics and projects every day
Feeling personally committed to the goal setting and delivery of the team locally and internationally
Having a teaching attitude and loving to share your knowledge generously with the team
Being not afraid to drink a cup of coffee with our key users
Qualifications
Who are you?
We are looking for a fast learner who likes to works with new cloud technology and is willing to develop to T-shaped cloud specialist
As a Trainee - Cloud Engineering you are:
Able to translate complicated technical matters into simple understandable language
Interested in new technologies and a fast learner
Experienced with cloud services
Experienced in technical troubleshooting and root cause analysis
Bringing a broad and versatile profile with one or several areas of deeper technical knowledge
Whether you aspire to a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager, or inspirational project lead, we offer these opportunities within our Trainee Programme.
As Cato, our International Trainee in Amsterdam, mentions, "I feel we are part of leading the change in the energy transition. At Vattenfall we can contribute by adding our individual competencies and core values. I learn how to build relations and be resilient in an international organization."
To be considered for our traineeship, you should:
Be a recent graduate with an academic degree or expected graduation before March 2025.
Have maximum one year of work experience.
Be fluent in English. Skills in other languages can be a merit.
Be willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization.
Identify with our principles: active, open, positive and safety.
Location:
Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin, Katowice or Gliwice
Additional Information
Our offer
"Vattenfall provides me with the steepest learning curve. We are a group that feels connected by our core values in line with the organization's values: Open, Active, Positive and Safety. We all feel part of a movement that understands the importance of human connection, resilience, and curiosity in energy transition and sustainability." - Rogier, International Trainee in Amsterdam.
Application process
We welcome your application in English via the application button on this page. Please include an updated resume. When applying, you will fill out screening questions, including your motivation. No cover letter or motivation letter is needed. The deadline to apply is October 13th, 2024. Selection will start after the application period with online tests followed by interviews in October/November. We kindly ask you to use the same email address during the whole process (application and online test) otherwise there is a risk that your application is excluded due to system reasons. The final recruitment process will be completed by November/December, with a pre-employment screening. The Vattenfall International Trainee Programme starts on March 3rd, 2025.
Visit our FAQ site page for answers to common questions. If your question is not answered there, please contact the responsible recruiter Marius Gläßge via Mail marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
or by phone: +49 30 8182 2004.
In Sweden (IT), the trade union representatives are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00
