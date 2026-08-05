International Sales Executive
SPI Global Play AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-08-05
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, Lomma
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Build the Future of Leisure
At SPI Global Play, we don't simply sell products—we create world-class leisure destinations. Working with investors, developers, hotel groups and entrepreneurs across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, we transform ambitious ideas into extraordinary experiences for millions of families.
We are growing internationally and are looking for an exceptional International Sales Executive to join our team.
A Career Without Borders
This is a truly international role. You will travel extensively, meet customers around the world and develop long-term business relationships. One week you may be presenting a project in Europe, the next negotiating in the Middle East or visiting customers in Asia. If international business, travel and new cultures inspire you, this opportunity is for you.
Who You Are
You are an experienced sales professional who is commercially minded, energetic and driven. You enjoy creating business, building trust and taking responsibility. You are curious, self-motivated and continuously invest in your own development. Experience from our industry is an advantage, but not a requirement. What matters is that you already know how to sell complex solutions — and still have the ambition, hunger and willingness to learn more.
What You Bring
Several years of successful B2B sales experience.
Proven experience leading complex, consultative sales processes from first contact to signed agreement.
Experience with solution selling, long sales cycles and multiple stakeholders.
Confidence presenting and negotiating with senior decision-makers.
Fluent English, both written and spoken.
Additional languages are a significant advantage.
International business development experience is highly valued.
A structured, self-driven approach and a passion for building long-term customer relationships.
Most importantly, you are still hungry to win, learn and develop.
This role is unlikely to suit someone looking for their first sales position. It is designed for someone who already has a solid commercial track record and is ready to take on larger, international opportunities.
The Opportunity
You will identify new business opportunities, build strong customer relationships and lead complex, consultative international sales processes from the first meeting to signed agreement. These are often long sales cycles involving multiple stakeholders, senior decision-makers and significant project values. You will work closely with our design and project teams to deliver unique leisure destinations for customers across the globe.
Performance & Rewards
Your earning potential is largely determined by your performance.
We offer a competitive base salary combined with a highly attractive performance-based compensation model designed to reward exceptional results.
For the right person, there is no predefined ceiling on what you can achieve.
Why SPI Global Play?
This is more than a sales position. It is an opportunity to build an international career in an entrepreneurial company with global ambitions, working on landmark projects that redefine the future of family entertainment.
Join Us
If you are looking for an international career where your ambition, performance and commitment truly make a difference, we would love to hear from you.
Build the Future of Leisure.
Join SPI Global Play. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04
E-post: daniel.h@spiglobalplay.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "International Sales Executive". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10023605