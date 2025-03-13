International Marine Service Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Our International Marine Service organization (IMS) has developed a lot during the past five years since its establishment. Today we are supporting our customers through more than 8.000 remote cases and 10.000 service visits every year. Not only is it one of our largest enablers for service growth but also one of the main reasons our customers select Alfa Laval equipment onboard their new vessels. We are now looking for a new Head of IMS to lead the future journey.
About the job
As the International Marine Service Manager, you play a crucial role in overseeing and optimizing our marine service operations on a global scale. You will be responsible for leading a global team of marine service professionals, ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.
Together with your team and in alignment with the governance board you develop and implement the strategy to:
*
Ensure the highest customer satisfaction while executing and servicing our customers on board their ships or with remote services.
*
Secure the competence development of our service team in close alignment with the business units. As our products and technologies are evolving so needs to evolve the competence of our service team.
*
Perform our services most efficiently. Together with your team you constantly optimize the organization to ensure that our service rates are most competitive, and response times are meeting the market requirements.
Who you are
You are an experienced leader with a strong drive, goal oriented and passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience while not compromising on health & safety. You are a structured and organized person and enjoy driving process improvements. You have a quality mind set and you do not compromise on business principles or on delivering on the brand promise.
As a leader, you are a strong communicator, you are clear and visible in the organization despite being on a distance, and you engage and empower your employees through inspiring feedback.
What you know
*
You have a relevant commercial or technical education at academic level combined with a proven track record from driving a service execution organization, preferably globally. Experience from the international marine industry is a plus.
*
You have a good understanding of both financial and operational KPI's.
*
You are successful in the leadership role and have experience in and talent for unlocking your employees' potential and in developing high performing teams.
*
You have experience of leading a larger team or organization.
*
You have the ability to collaborate and get things done in a culturally diverse and matrix environment, which also implies that you have a good command for the English language.
Practicalities
You will be part of the IMS Governance Board together with the Heads of Service from BU WWF & BU HGS through which we continue to lead IMS.
The position is based in Tumba, Sweden, or potentially at any other marine site with strong IMS connection.
For further information, please contact:
Sven Schreiber, WWF BU President,
Karin Elm, HRBP,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46 730 780 482
Kenneth Widerström, Ledarna, +46 708 535 528
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by March 31st, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "46e18233ac1a44ae". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Technologies Jobbnummer
9220945