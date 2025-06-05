Internal Training & Competence Coordinator
2025-06-05
The Opportunity
The Training & Competence coordinator at HVDC/ GI/ Valves is a role that is working close to both the management and the employees to establish, enable and safeguard the growth potential of every person in the GI Valves manufacturing. You will be responsible for introducing, developing and maintaining an overall training program that is aligned with the needs that the business see in both the short term and the long term perspective. Furthermore, you will also coordinate and actively take part in the planning, and drive the execution of training events, seminars and practical "On the job" training activities.
"As our Training & Competence coordinator you will work in an global, multi-cultural, environment where growth and development is on the daily agenda. You will work in a small but very dedicated team where flexibility and creativity is in the basic mindset. In this role, you will have a great deal of responsibility and great possibilities for development both professionally and personally." - Mattias Elovsson, Manager of GI Valves Training Center, and Fredrik Nohrstedt, Global Head of GI Valves - Manufacturing
How you'll make an impact
Own and maintain internal training program according to strategical directions.
Be responsible for internal marketing of planned and ongoing training events.
Establish and maintain process for internal training and competency development.
Coordinate training activities within HVDC GI Valves and act as a point of contact to external and internal training suppliers.
Follow-up on training activities by gathering feed-back and take necessary improvement actions from received feed-back.
Drive and support the work with competence mapping and follow-up on requested certification trainings (Truck, overhead crane and other required licences).
Work as a contact and support for the manufacturing trainee program.
Take active part in the establishment of Training and Certification Center (TCC) and drive specific activities to successfully deliver training within time, cost and quality.
Your background
You identify yourself as being customer and solution oriented with a high focus on creativity within the organizational frames and structure.
Self-motivated mindset to drive and develop processes for continuous development in both short and long term.
You have great communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Experience from working with development and/ or coordination of training activities is a merit as well as a pedagogical education or experience from working in an pedagogical environment.
Electrical, Mechanical or related field of education is not an requirement, but it is beneficial for the role if you have an basic knowledge of the HVDC technology and products.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken is required.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mattias Elovsson, mattias.elovsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9375971