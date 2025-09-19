Internal Control Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Controllerjobb / Lund Visa alla controllerjobb i Lund
2025-09-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Main purpose of the job:
The Internal Control Manager is responsible to support the Alfa Laval Group in building a comprehensive and resilient internal control framework with the objective of ensuring that effective management/operating/ financial controls and infrastructure are in place and can provide assurance to various stakeholders.
To be an ambassador for good governance and control, acting as the "go-to" person for processes and internal controls. Provide support to business leaders, process, and controls owners to drive the development and implementation of efficient and effective processes and controls across the organization.
Key tasks:
General
• Prepare regular and ad hoc reports / dashboards
• AD hoc projects related to development and implementation of efficient and effective processes and controls
Tools
• Support the maintenance of Group Internal Control; policies, processes, SOPs, Templates, and Guidelines that comply with all relevant regulations, laws, and standards
• Support the enhancement process of maintain GIA systems in relation to Internal Controls
• Maintain master data in Share (Intranet), Partner Portal (Extranet), and GIA systems in relation to Internal Controls
• Identify Internal Control Weakness & Support Corrective Action
o Support the annual Group Control self-assessment (CSA) process
o Follow up and provide guidance / mitigation plans to Audit Entities where there is Control weakness e.g. Not Implemented or Partially Implemented Internal Controls
o Verify / Test internal control implementations
o Manage / conduct business "process walk thru" including assessment of internal control implementation
• Support Implementation of Internal Controls
o Design / Update "Toolbox" ("best practises", templates, etc.,) to support the implementation of Internal Controls in business processes
o Communicate and provide training on use of "Toolbox"
o For newly acquired companies into the Alfa Laval Group, provide guidance / support with implementation and effectiveness of internal controls
• Identify & Support enhancements to Internal Controls
o Participate in workshops to identify opportunities for enhancing the control effectiveness
o Evaluate operating effectiveness of implemented controls
Propose new / updates for Internal Controls
Competencies, experience, and attitudes to do the job:
Knowledge:
§ Degree qualifications in Finance, Business, Accounting or equivalent (post graduate qualifications in a related field are also preferable)
§ Minimum 3 to 5 years' experience with internal audit and / or internal control
§ Understanding of risks and controls in the context of achieving business objectives
§ Knowledge of Internal Audit, Compliance, Internal Controls, and Business procedures
§ Knowledge in the following business processes: Procurement, Supplier Management, Manufacturing, and Logistics
Skills:
§ Fluent written and spoken English
§ Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of the organization
§ Ability to work in cross functional teams or in matrixed organization
§ Cross-cultural awareness
§ Proven leadership skills - ability to influence and motivate others to quickly achieve results
§ Ability to multi-task and participate in concurrent projects
§ Able to operate strategically while involved in the day-to-day tasks and activities
§ Able to analyze complex business and technical situations, make informed decisions about appropriate corrective actions and convince others to act
§ Detailed oriented with the ability to identify small but important details
§ Good working knowledge of computer-based systems and standard windows software packages, e.g., Microsoft - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio
Attitude:
§ Team-oriented individual and able to work independently, when needed
§ Customer-oriented by consistently delivering superior customer services that satisfies needs and exceeds expectations
§ Valuing the individual and treating others with consideration and dignity
§ Creating and delivering new or improved products, services, or work methods to achieve business results
§ Taking or originating action to achieve goals and to assert influence over events. Doing more than is specifically required. Self-starting rather than waiting for directions
§ Ability to identify and prioritise steps which need to be undertaken for task completion, arrange required resources, brief necessary people, setting and implementing schedules
§ Reaching sound conclusions based on available information and sound assumptions. Generating viable options and alternatives
§ Ability to analyse information to identify issues and / or potential problems and taking appropriate action. Making timely recommendations, based on available information and sound assumptions, rendering judgements, taking action to progress when appropriate to deliver effective outcomes
§ Commitment to demonstrate integrity with respect to the confidentiality of all Group and Stakeholder initiatives
§ Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality on a wide range of issues is essential
§ Necessity to be able to competently handle stressful, emotive issues as they arise is critical, particularly prevalent during special investigation interviews.
Readiness to travel, approximately 70% of time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642), https://career.alfalaval.com/sv/jobs/search
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
9518456